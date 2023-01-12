Special Counsel To Investigate Biden Classified Documents Discovery

Attorney General Merrick Garland is appointing a special counsel to oversee the investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents following his tenure as Vice President.

Robert Hur is taking on the role after serving as U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland during the Trump Administration.

The announcement comes after Biden's team in November discovered classified records in a Washington, DC office previously used by Biden.

That resulted in a subsequent search, revealing an additional batch of records at Biden's Delaware home.