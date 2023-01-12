ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Special Counsel To Investigate Biden Classified Documents Discovery

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zX1vm_0kCbLFYM00

Attorney General Merrick Garland is appointing a special counsel to oversee the investigation into President Biden's handling of classified documents following his tenure as Vice President.

Robert Hur is taking on the role after serving as U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland during the Trump Administration.

The announcement comes after Biden's team in November discovered classified records in a Washington, DC office previously used by Biden.

That resulted in a subsequent search, revealing an additional batch of records at Biden's Delaware home.

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy