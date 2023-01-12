ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Shore Conference Girls Basketball Scoreboard, Friday Jan. 13

St. John Vianney defeats the #1 ranked team in the country, Long Island Lutheran 59-48. For the second straight year SJV has faced the #1 team in the country, but unlike last year where they fell short to Sidwell Friends, they defeated Long Island Lutheran behind a strong second half performance on both sides of the ball.
New Jersey 101.5

St. John Vianney’s Anthony Knox and Jasaiah Queen, Southern’s Matt Henrich claim Escape the Rock wrestling titles

The singular wrestling championship that eluded Anthony Knox during his tremendous freshman season will now be making its way back to Monmouth County. Knox, the reigning NJSIAA 113-pound state champion, secured the 121-pound title and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler on Sunday during the Escape the Rock Tournament at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School. Seeded first in his weight class and ranked No. 4 in the nation by FloWrestling, Knox rolled to a 9-2 victory over No. 2 seed/12th ranked Gauge Botero of Faith Christian Academy (Pa.).
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy