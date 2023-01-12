The singular wrestling championship that eluded Anthony Knox during his tremendous freshman season will now be making its way back to Monmouth County. Knox, the reigning NJSIAA 113-pound state champion, secured the 121-pound title and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler on Sunday during the Escape the Rock Tournament at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School. Seeded first in his weight class and ranked No. 4 in the nation by FloWrestling, Knox rolled to a 9-2 victory over No. 2 seed/12th ranked Gauge Botero of Faith Christian Academy (Pa.).

