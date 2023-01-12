ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ana Walshe Edited Instagram Caption Showing Suspicious Injury

By Jason Hall
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM7yA_0kCbKmEk00
Photo: @AnaWalshe/Instagram

Missing Massachusetts mother of three Ana Walshe reportedly edited the caption of a 2018 Instagram post showing a suspicious injury above her left eye around the same time she submitting a letter to a judge on her husband's behalf in relation to his art fraud case last year, the New York Post reports.

“Mild concussion, bruised hip and a cut…#vulnerability,” the caption from May 21, 2018, which was edited 35 weeks ago, states.

It's unclear what Walshe, 39, initially posted, but the edit came around the same time she penned a letter to Judge Douglas Woodcock to impose a no-jail sentence for her husband, Brian Walshe , in 2022.

“During these eight months, our family was able to be together during many of the milestones,” Ana wrote in reference to Walshe's time under house arrest while awaiting sentence in relation to a scheme in which he sold two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay for $80,000.

Brian Walshe, 47, has been criminally charged with misleading investigators in the case of his wife, who was reported missing by her coworkers on January 4.

Ana Walshe's mother, Milanka Ljubicic , 69, said she spoke with daughter one week prior to her disappearance ﻿ and believes there were "some problems" based on her Ana's apparent concern.

"She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’" Ljubicic, said in an interview conducted with FOX News Digital on Monday (January 9) that was later translated to English. "Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems."

Ljubicic said she received a text from her daughter on December 25 requesting her to meet her in Washington, D.C. the following day.

"She texted in the evening, urging me to come the next day to Washington," Ljubicic said. She recalled responding, "I can’t get myself together in one day. I am 69 years old, I have to get my medications and a thousand other things."

"And now I can’t forgive myself for not just letting things fall where they may, and just go, and whatever happens to me, happens" Ljubicic added, acknowledging that her daughter gave no reason behind the urgency during their conversation.

Ljubicic said she suggested that she instead visit in early January, but Ana said she didn't have to and told her "Brian and I are making plans for February."

On Tuesday (January 10), law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that a hacksaw, torn-up cloth material and what appears to be bloodstains were reportedly found during a police search linked to Walshe's disappearance.

Investigators were searching through the trash of a Peabody transfer station on Monday (January 9) night, which a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN earlier on Tuesday was in relation to the potential remains of the missing woman.

Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said evidence collected at the Peabody transfer station -- which District Attorney Michael Morrissey had previously described as "a number of items" -- would be sent for testing.

The law enforcement sources told CNN that investigators will plan to collect blood samples from Walshe's sons to see if the stains found have a "direct bloodline" sample to any blood found in relation to the case, which also includes blood and a bloodied knife found at Walshe's home.

Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor Lynn Beland revealed that the bloody knife was found at the Walshes' home on Monday.

Beland also said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.

Crime scene tape was also placed around dumpsters at a Swampscott apartment complex where Brian Walshe's mother lives.

Brian Walshe reportedly told police he visited his mother on January 1, which was the last day he claimed to have seen his wife, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN .

A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN .

Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.

Brian Walshe, who was previously arrested in 2018 for selling pieces he falsely claimed were part of Andy Warhol 's 1978 Shadows series, is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing

The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Couple found slain in Florida retirement community; woman who asked to shower at neighbor's home is arrested

A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple's car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles northwest of Orlando.
MOUNT DORA, FL
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
toofab.com

FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Mystery over missing mom Ana Walshe’s ‘big surprise’ for New Year after she sold big assets for cash

Three days before Ana Walshe was reported missing, she and her husband Brian told their longterm tenants they were abruptly selling their rental property.Mike Silva told CBS Boston it felt like a personal betrayal as he had been led to believe the Walshes would eventually sell the apartment they had lived in for four years in Revere, Massachusetts, to he and his fiancée Mandi.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Friends told NBC Washington that she had been rushing to get rid of assets including an apartment and her...
COHASSET, MA
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy