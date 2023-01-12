Read full article on original website
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
South Austin Beer Garden opens enclosed patio at Menchaca Road location
South Austin Beer Garden has an indoor space and an outside yard available for patrons. (Courtesy South Austin Beer Garden) South Austin Beer Garden has expanded to add an enclosed patio at its location at 10700 Menchaca Road, Austin. The location also has an indoor space and an outside yard...
Bandit Tacos shutters Buda taco truck in favor of catering, events
Bandit Tacos closed its truck Dec. 29 at 824 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Bandit Tacos announced via social media that Dec. 29 would be its last day in operation at Willie's Joint, located at 824 Main St., Buda. "We'll be moving out tomorrow to begin our new catering...
Late-night eatery Ziki now open in Georgetown
Ziki opened its new location Jan. 10 at 1003 W. University Ave., Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Ziki, the health-conscious, Greek and Mexican fusion restaurant, opened its new location at 1003 W. University Ave. on Jan. 10. The fast-casual eatery, which has multiple locations throughout Austin, features burgers; grain bowls; burritos;...
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Traditional soul food and Southern cuisine food truck has a new address in Pflugerville
Tonya Alexander relocated her food truck to 310 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville in December. Food truck A Touch By Tonya—Soul Food & Southern Cuisine began operating at 310 E. Pecan St., Pflugerville, on Dec. 1. Prior to moving farther south, the food truck had been located at 19903 FM...
Shop for loaded barbecue potatoes, chicken wings coming to Pflugerville
Tater-Que will open Jan. 22 in the Pflugerville Office Park. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Pflugerville-based food truck Tater-Que, which began operating in fall 2020, will host the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar restaurant Jan. 22, General Manager Terrance Unce said. Located within the Pflugerville Office Park at 1202 FM 685, Ste....
New Mediterranean concept Ezov to open in East Austin in spring 2023
Ezov's menu was described by Chef Berty Richter as a "fun, lighthearted and vibrant concept." (Courtesy Ezov) A new Mediterranean restaurant with Israeli influences is opening in East Austin this spring. Ezov—whose namesake comes from the Hebrew name for hyssop, a flowering plant used in the spice blend za’atar—will feature...
Professional lighting business now open in New Braunfels
Owner Derek Thomas has 10 years of experience in professional lighting installation and provides a one-on-one experience when working with customers. (Courtesy Live Oak Lighting) A new landscape lighting company opened in New Braunfels in October. Live Oak Lighting designs and installs landscape lighting to enhance residential and commercial properties....
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock
Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Austin hangout with ice cream and arcade games to close in January
Violet Crown Clubhouse has been hosting drag queen game nights, kid yoga classes and more since 2019. (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact) Violet Crown Clubhouse—a local hangout with arcade games, ice cream and events for all ages—is shuttering in January. Owner Mike Lavinge said the decision to close Violet...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Circle Arts Theatre enters its 55th season entertaining, educating the New Braunfels community
The Inner Circle performs at Circle Arts Theatre. From left are Aaron Dyball, Cecilia Brogren, Lucas Wise, Aynsley Helton, Heston Montagne, Drew Heitmeyer, Owen Stolinski, Lily Franco, Sydney Mace, Elliot Buchanan, Maggie Singleton and Kyndal Leasman (Photos by Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Since 1968, Circle Arts Theatre has served as a...
Bunboy food truck now serving modern twist on gua bao steamed buns in North Austin
Chef and owner Gabriel Kreuther makes the gua bao steamed buns himself and packs them with East Asian-inspired fillings. (Courtesy Zack Tullier/Saturn Photography) Bunboy, a food truck offering steamed buns filled with Asian-inspired comfort foods, opened its service window Nov. 23. Located at Oskar Blues Brewery and Taproom on Metric Boulevard, the food truck is the brainchild of owner and chef Gabriel Kreuther, who previously worked in a two-Michelin star restaurant in New York City.
Rooftop bar expansion now open at Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The new rooftop patio features a bar, tables and seating for customers to enjoy while listening to live music performances. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, has expanded to include a rooftop bar with patio seating. The business opened...
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Italian seafood restaurant The Garden at Ellera temporarily closed in Bee Cave
The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave will be temporarily closed through early 2023. (Courtesy The Garden at Ellera) The Garden at Ellera in Bee Cave at 12432 Bee Caves Road will be temporarily closed through early 2023. The company announced at the end of December that it will be closed for the holiday season and through early 2023 for improvements.
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
