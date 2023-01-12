ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Starfield, out of the first half of 2023, had the opportunity to finish its third half of 2023, but still arrived in the summer rumour that it had already reached the beginning of summer

Since Microsoft has several major upcoming Xbox 360 lineups this year, there is no doubt that the biggest game of the lot is Antónia upcoming space-faring RPGStarfield. Due to the surge in hype and excitement, there is a big chance that it will be coming a little longer than anticipated.
Riot considered adding League skins for Jungle Pets, but one thing threw the devs back

The reason for Riot Games introducing jungle pets was just recently uncovered. It was revealed that the League of Legends devs were looking at the concept and explaining that jungle pets were designed more specifically to improvize jungle humans with the help of a visual metaphor, enabling newcomers to understand their basic habits in jungling. The League’s more interesting insights reveal how to eat jungle animals for the game, the devs admitted jungle pets could’ve gotten skins.
Here are the first patch notes for League Patch 12

League of Legends is in full swing, and the Riot Games developers are making sweeping changes to the League meta with a huge buff, nerfs and change as the years best and worst champions begin to become known across Summoners Rift. In Leagues fortnightly updates is Patch 13.2, which is...
Wisdom of Nym: First impressions of Final Fantasy XIV Gods revel, Land teeming content

It means the majority of the new content gets played in Final Fantasy XIV. It seems like it’s been four years since we got a new Deep Dungeon. And hey, if you are, I’m here. Even if we don’t get the interquel patch, its just a whole lot of new content to explore across the usual formats with new dungeons, new BVG rewards to chase, etc.
It may be possible for an increase in scale-bound game development

According to one of the insiders of the game, PlatinumGames is in talks with Microsoft about resuming work on Scalebound, which was canceled back in 2017. It’s not known to be about continuation development or a complete restart of the project. This game had been canceled at an early...
One of the world’s most powerful mob bosses had no chance of selling Donkey Kong Country 3 to make the difference

In the letters of a recently captured mob boss, he revealed that he had a soft spot for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kongs Double Trouble! on the Super Nintendo. It might be surprising news for some, but not just because it involves old video games and mafia. DKC3 has a very long term polarizing response from fans, partly because neither Donkey Kong nor Diddy Kong are playable in the game, and Kiddy Kong often is considered a favorite of Super Nintendo’s most popular characters.
Overwatch 2 – Xbox faces PC players 2-1, 4-0

The advantages using mouse and keyboard have never been underestimated. The sheer amount of time reacted is enough to tilt the odds against controller players. But you could only find out about this incident in the recent Overwatch Two match that was part of the crossplay showdown. Do you trust...
The community that’s fled Tarkov is imploding with all a variety of issues, including bans, games performances and cheaters

Players struggling to find a way to play Escape from Tarkov in the face of the bribery, almost all in the game and thrash with unfair bans. The page of the Subreddit Escape from Tarkov is full of multiple posts showing how much the game community is sad at the moment and has essentially quit, unless the developer Battlestate Games has made big changes to the game.
The division 2: Steam Launch partially fails, players demand a lot of progress

From the start of the conference, a young woman was handed off with the title of Tom Harsch. The community, however, isn’t really satisfied, which is partly due to the lack of achievements. The Division 2 finally came to an end this week four years after its first release....
The developers of the Silent Hill 2 remake saved his life in the early stages

Recall that after the announcement of the rethinking of Silent Hill 2 some weren’t happy that James Sunderland looks older than himself at the moment. If he’s older, then then that is not a figment of imagination, said Okamoto. Okamoto explained the change: some part because the fans...

