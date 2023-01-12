Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
Drunk West Liberty man arrested Saturday night
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night about a vehicle sitting at the Piatt Castles. Deputies and West Liberty Police responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle sitting in the pull-off at State Route 245 and County Road 1. As authorities were walking up...
Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
Bond set at $250,000 for Bucyrus man accused of shooting his wife in the head
A Bucyrus man was arraigned Monday on a reckless homicide charge in connection with the shooting death of his wife last month. Jennifer Morgan, 49, 627 W. Mansfield St., died at Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital on May 18 after being shot in the head, Bucyrus police reported last month. Her...
Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40
A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
US 20 clear after two vehicle crash in Sandusky County Tuesday
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Update: Per the latest information from authorities, only two vehicles were involved in the crash, instead of the three originally reported. This story has been updated to reflect that. Additionally, traffic is no longer blocked. A portion of US 20 is closed in Sandusky County...
Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
15-year-old crashes stolen vehicle into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It took a matter of seconds for a 15-year-old in a stolen Kia to nearly crumble a southeast Columbus home after crashing into it. “I was like, something is bad, maybe somebody is injured badly,” said homeowner Nancy Odhiambo. The Whitehall Division of Police said...
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
LCSO warns of online scams
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of online scams and spam accounts. The Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that in the past 24 hours, they have received over 15 Facebook messages from scam and spam accounts. Deputies explained in the post...
Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office warns about rise in online scam
LOGAN COUNTY — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area to be wary of online scams and spam accounts. In a post on the office’s Facebook page, they say, “in the past 24 hours we have received over 15 Facebook messages from scam and spam accounts.”
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
UPDATE – Three Suspected Identified in Mcdonalds Shooting on South High
COLUMBUS – One person is dead after a shooting in South Columbus. The incident occurred around 9:20 am on Saturday morning at the Mcdonald’s located at 3500 South High Street. According to the Police department, they were called after shots fired 911 call occurred, and when they arrived...
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.
‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene. News Center 7 previously...
Man, 33, dies in head-on crash with car going wrong direction on exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 33-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash overnight Sunday in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Newark resident Erickson Francois was driving his Honda just after 3:30 a.m. going south on Interstate 270. As Francois entered the exit ramp going east toward the merge with State Route 161, a BMW, […]
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
