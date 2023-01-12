ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk West Liberty man arrested Saturday night

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night about a vehicle sitting at the Piatt Castles. Deputies and West Liberty Police responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle sitting in the pull-off at State Route 245 and County Road 1. As authorities were walking up...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40

A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima man in hospital after Monday shooting

LIMA — A Lima man is in critical but stable condition after an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. According to a release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called at 9:39 a.m. Monday to the Imperial Inn Motel, 131 E. North St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Cory Adkins, 40, of Lima suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake

Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
PIQUA, OH
peakofohio.com

LCSO warns of online scams

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of online scams and spam accounts. The Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that in the past 24 hours, they have received over 15 Facebook messages from scam and spam accounts. Deputies explained in the post...
hometownstations.com

Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges

Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
MARION COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy