Fortnite is one of the most popular battlefield games on any platform, PC and console. But, as to play console versions can get messy, so they aren’t always as free as PC games. Many players probably wonder do you need Xbox Live to play Fortnite? This subscription is necessary for playing a certain game on the Xbox, so can you use the Battle Royale without paying, or should you play Fortnite with friends?

2 DAYS AGO