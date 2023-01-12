ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okwnews.com

Paula Marie Maxwell

Memorial Service for Paula Marie Maxwell, 77 of Duncan, Oklahoma will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma. She was born on February 23, 1945 in Houston, Texas to...
DUNCAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy