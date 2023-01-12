ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Bellefontaine Examiner

Grand jury indictments in previous 2 months charge 40

A Logan County grand jury handed up indictments in November and December, charging 40 people:. • Joseph D. Robinson, 26, at large: felonious assault, a felony of the second degree; and domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree;. • Blake Joe-Michael Kaminski, 21, at large: illegal conveyance of drugs...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk West Liberty man arrested Saturday night

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday night about a vehicle sitting at the Piatt Castles. Deputies and West Liberty Police responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle sitting in the pull-off at State Route 245 and County Road 1. As authorities were walking up...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima shooting victim stable following surgery

LIMA — A Lima man remains in stable condition following surgery on Monday for injuries sustained in an early morning shooting in downtown Lima. Detective Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department said Tuesday morning that Cory Adkins, 40, had undergone surgery at a Lima hospital. “He’s still alive...
LIMA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Criminal investigation leads to drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force arrested an alleged drug dealer after a lengthy criminal investigation. According to a press release from the task force, agents executed a raid at a home on 178 North Congress Street on Monday in Athens. Officials say that during the raid a large amount of cocaine, marijuana, pills, and guns were seized.
ATHENS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – January 12, 2023

While on patrol, a deputy checked a suspicious vehicle parked at a church in the 10000 block of Jerome Road. After further investigation, a passenger in the vehicle, Matthew L. Cossin, age 39 of Columbus was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and permitting drug abuse in a vehicle. The driver, Jackqueline L. Angelson, age 41 of Plain City was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Drugs were found in the vehicle and additional charges are under review. Cossin and Angelson were transported to the Tri County Regional Jail and a report was taken, #23-0044.
UNION COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

LCSO warns of online scams

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of online scams and spam accounts. The Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that in the past 24 hours, they have received over 15 Facebook messages from scam and spam accounts. Deputies explained in the post...
NBC4 Columbus

74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Three jailed on drug charges in Mercer County

CELINA — Three persons were arrested Thursday on drug-related charges during a daylong operation conducted by the Mercer County Heroin Interdiction Team, according to information provided by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey. The HIT team, comprised of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and St....
MERCER COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found

WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan County Grand Jury indicts 29

The Logan County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments this week. Blaze Kiser – Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Aaron Bensman – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy