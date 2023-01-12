ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/18/23. Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Strong winds...very high fire danger and blowing dust. A Pacific storm system and cold front will move through the area and increase winds up to 45 to 50+ mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible in the mountain areas. Strong winds combined with low humidity levels will create a perfect environment for any wildfires that spark up to spread quickly. Please hold off on any outdoor burning and watch out for areas of blowing dust when traveling.

