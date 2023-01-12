Read full article on original website
Midland Resident Ella Bromley turns 100
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Resident Ella Heath turns 100 today. Her family will be traveling to the area to celebrate the milestone. Earlier Ella and her daughter Brenda began preparing for Ella’s party on Friday night.
Midland named one of fittest counties in Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital announced Monday that Midland County was ranked as one of the fittest counties in Texas for the second straight year. There are 254 counties in Texas, and Midland County comes in at #32, safely inside the top 15% of fittest counties. But who decides this, and what does it mean?
Code Ninjas Midland hosting winter open house
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Code Ninjas Midland is hosting its winter open house Wednesday, Jan. 18. They are inviting the entire community to attend this free event as an opportunity to learn more about education programs, events, and staff. This open house will take place from 4–6 p.m. at Code...
Wadley-Barron Park closed as MPD investigates
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says they will be closing Wadley-Barron Park Tuesday and Wednesday. This is due to an ongoing Midland Police Department investigation. The closure also includes the walking path. Divers were seen searching the waters Tuesday. CBS7 has reached out to the City of...
MCH MLK reading day event
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Men’s defeats Midwestern State 79-76
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, the UTPB Falcons’ Men’s team defeated Midwestern State. Jalen King led the way for the Falcons dropping 24 points and adding eight rebounds. Watch below for more.
WATCH: Volunteers host MLK reading event at Medical Center Hospital
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Volunteer services at Medical Center Hospital honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday by hosting a reading event at the hospital. Watch the full video above.
Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic. Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the...
Midland Non-Profit honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club of Midland has been celebrating Martin Luther King for the last 9 years. But everyone in the club has been celebrating his life for well over 9 years. The Negro Business & Professional Women’s Club has been around nationally...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/18/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 1/18/23. Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Strong winds...very high fire danger and blowing dust. A Pacific storm system and cold front will move through the area and increase winds up to 45 to 50+ mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible in the mountain areas. Strong winds combined with low humidity levels will create a perfect environment for any wildfires that spark up to spread quickly. Please hold off on any outdoor burning and watch out for areas of blowing dust when traveling.
Black Cultural Council of Odessa hosts Freedom March for MLK Day
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Black Cultural Council of Odessa held a Freedom March today in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Unity was the theme for today’s march and it was shown by the crowd that came together today to support Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.
OPD investigating pawn shop theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on January 12, the man pictured below allegedly entered Cash America Pawn located at 1012 North Grant and stole a grey and gold colored Hewlett Packard laptop valued at $704 dollars. Anyone […]
OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
One-year-old dies in crash in Martin County
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a one-year-old from Hobbs, New Mexico died in a single-vehicle crash north of Midland. DPS investigators say the child was unsecured, and died at the scene. The Nissan Altima carrying the child was traveling east on the SH...
Odessa Resturants prepare for Dallas Cowboys - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Game
Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
Midlander charged with indecent assault
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was earlier this month after a victim said he allegedly assaulted her during a sleepover. Quinton Harris, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault. According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News, on January 3, officers with the Midland Police Department spoke with a victim who said […]
MPD searching for ‘family of thieves’
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a “family” accused of theft. According to the department, on January 7, the family pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the coin-operated laundry machines inside the motel. Investigators said the group got away with between $200 and […]
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
