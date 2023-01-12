ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023

Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
DERBY, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia

ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
ANSONIA, CT
i95 ROCK

Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo

The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Villa Bianca In Seymour Could Become A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR — About 75 people attended a meeting last week about whether to add ​“community mental health residential living center” to the town’s zoning language. If approved, the language would enable Newport Healthcare to submit plans for a residential treatment facility at the current site of Villa Bianca, a wedding and banquet hall at 312 Roosevelt Drive. Villa Bianca has not returned multiple calls for comment from The Valley Indy.
SEYMOUR, CT
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Fugitive wanted for assaulting Derby cop captured in Hartford, officials say

HARTFORD — United States Marshals and local police captured a fugitive wanted on gun offenses who had escaped by assaulting a Derby officer while receiving treatment at Griffin Hospital earlier this month, officials said. Felix Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday at a residence on Crown Street in Hartford,...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven

People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy