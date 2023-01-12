Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
themonroesun.com
Remo Tartaglia Sr., a notable restaurateur, ran Bonanza chain in Connecticut, established American Steakhouse
Remo J. Tartaglia, Sr., 91, of Wilton, beloved husband of the late Sebastiana Gionfriddo Tartaglia, peacefully entered into eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home. Born on a farm in Alanno, Italy to the late Alfredo and Maria DiMarco Tartaglia, Remo earned a degree in Economics and...
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
darientimes.com
Derby senior center director leaves to take same job in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Last month, city officials announced an intensive search for a new director for its yet-to-open senior center. This week, they announced they found their person less than three miles away. Christine Sonsini, who is the current executive director for the Derby senior center, has accepted the job...
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
WTNH.com
18-year-old wounded in New Haven Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven was wounded on Thompson Street during a shooting Monday night. The New Haven Police Department responded to Thomas Street, between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue, around 4:25 p.m. and received a call for an incident at the intersection of Thompson Street and Dixwell Avenue.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
trumbulltimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the community prior...
NBC Connecticut
Special Election to Be Held in February to Fill Office After Death of State Rep. Quentin Williams
A special election will be held in February for voters to come together and choose a representative for the 100th Assembly District after the tragic death of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams. Williams was killed in a crash early on the morning of Jan. 5, hours after he...
New Haven Independent
Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Xtra Mart Robbery In Ansonia
ANSONIA — Police last week charged an 18-year-old man from New Haven in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Police did not release the suspect’s name because he was a juvenile at the time the crime happened. He’s charged with first-degree...
Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo
The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
'It Breaks My Heart': Owner Of Southington Eatery Announces Closure After 11 Years In Busine
A Connecticut restaurant is set to permanently close next month after more than a decade in business. Hartford County eatery Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in the Southington neighborhood of Plantsville, is set to close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, owner Mark Zommer announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
New Haven Independent
Villa Bianca In Seymour Could Become A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR — About 75 people attended a meeting last week about whether to add “community mental health residential living center” to the town’s zoning language. If approved, the language would enable Newport Healthcare to submit plans for a residential treatment facility at the current site of Villa Bianca, a wedding and banquet hall at 312 Roosevelt Drive. Villa Bianca has not returned multiple calls for comment from The Valley Indy.
Police seek witnesses after Torrington man crashes into tree, dies in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are seeking witnesses of a crash that left a Torrington man dead in Litchfield Monday night. According to state police, 24-year-old Dominique Ehlinger of Torrington was traveling in a Jeep on Reder Road around 8:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, […]
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
darientimes.com
Greenwich High School's science research leader elected to CT Academy of Science and Engineering
Greenwich High teacher elected to CT Academy of Science and Engineering. The East Hartford-based Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering has announced the recent election of two honorary members. They are Andrew Bramante, a science research teacher and director of the Science Research Program in the Greenwich Public Schools, and...
darientimes.com
Fugitive wanted for assaulting Derby cop captured in Hartford, officials say
HARTFORD — United States Marshals and local police captured a fugitive wanted on gun offenses who had escaped by assaulting a Derby officer while receiving treatment at Griffin Hospital earlier this month, officials said. Felix Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday at a residence on Crown Street in Hartford,...
NBC Connecticut
Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven
People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
WKTV
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut
NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
Comments / 0