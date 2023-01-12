BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver is recovering after being stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore County. The violent incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville, not far from Reisterstown Road and Maryland State Police Headquarters. Baltimore County police tell WJZ several suspects approached the driver and demanded money.Authorities said even though he gave them his cash, one of the suspects stabbed the driver in the upper body. "That's the first thing I thought was strange—that he completely complied and still got hurt,"said Sarah Ramsey who lives nearby. Ramsey said her heart goes out to...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO