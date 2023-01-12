Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
Baltimore on TV: The City's Must-Watch ShowsTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
Carjacker racks up traffic tickets in 2020, owner waits on City to clear them
Two years after her car was stolen and her daughter carjacked at gunpoint, Aixa-Allyyn Jaxx waited for the City of Baltimore to remove the citation from her record.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
WTOP
Food delivery driver shot and killed in Prince George’s Co.
A man delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland, was shot and killed on Friday night. Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Maryland, was found inside his SUV at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street, Prince George’s County police said in a news release Monday. Police said...
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
Driver attacked and stabbed while delivering food in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver is recovering after being stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore County. The violent incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville, not far from Reisterstown Road and Maryland State Police Headquarters. Baltimore County police tell WJZ several suspects approached the driver and demanded money.Authorities said even though he gave them his cash, one of the suspects stabbed the driver in the upper body. "That's the first thing I thought was strange—that he completely complied and still got hurt,"said Sarah Ramsey who lives nearby. Ramsey said her heart goes out to...
Wbaltv.com
Veterinarians amputate dog's leg as part of recovery after shooting in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Veterinarians amputated the left hind leg of Raven, the 9-month-old puppy who, along with her owner, was shot Sunday night in Brooklyn Park. Raven's owner got to spend some precious moments with her at the Spay Now Animal Surgery Center in Laurel before the puppy underwent surgery.
Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police
One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
Baltimore County Police investigating Monday night shooting
A person was found with a gunshot wound in the unit block of Shipping Place in Dundalk. There is no word on the victims injuries or identity.
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Teenager stabbed inside Lansdowne High School released from hospital
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl who wasstabbed last week inside Lansdowne High School is out of the hospital. Video above: Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne HS. The student returned home with family after she was seriously hurt when police said one of her classmates used...
Bay Net
Brother Charged After Domestic-Related Fatal Stabbing In P.G. County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation into a domestic-related stabbing in the unincorporated section of District Heights. The victim is 43-year-old Tiron Tyler of District Heights. His brother, 55-year-old Antonio Ward of District Heights, is in custody in connection with the incident.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 14