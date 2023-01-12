Perry M. Pesino, 63, of Wolcott, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home. He was born March 9, 1959, in Bristol, son of the late Frank Alphonse and Janet (Bramble) Pesino. Perry was employed by Connecticut Tool & Cutter in Bristol as a CNC machine operator and he loved his work. When he wasn’t working, Perry could be found watching football, baseball, or any sport, really. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox. He played football and tennis, and liked to snowmobile. Perry could be considered a jack of many trades, as he worked on computers and electronics, handled carpentry work, and was mechanically inclined.

