Milton V. Kisser
Milton V. Kisser, 89, of, Bristol, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Bristol Hospital. He was the husband of the late Karin H. (Bekstrom) Kisser. Mr. Kisser was born in Bristol, Jan. 29, 1933, the son of the late Frederick and Pauline (Bilo) Kisser. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol and attended Bristol High School. Milton was a veteran serving in the Army. He worked for Pratt & Whitney Company from 1981, until he retired in 1998. Milton was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and Jacklin Rod and Gun Club.
Roberta (Collins) Marquis
Roberta (Collins) Marquis, 78, of Terryville, wife of Joseph Marquis, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Bristol Hospital in Bristol. She was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Portland ME, daughter of the late Robert Nilsen and Eleanor Collins. Prior to her retirement, Roberta was employed at the Terryville Town Hall in Terryville, and by the Terryville Trust Company.
Franklin Thomas Caputo
Franklin Thomas Caputo, 77, of Bristol, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022. Frank lived his early years in Cambria Heights, Queens, NY. His family then moved to Bristol, where he became a friend to many and a beloved father and grandfather. He is survived by his son Thomas Caputo, his daughter Catherine Caputo-Kraus, his daughter Angela Caputo, and his grandson Michael Kraus.
Perry M. Pesino
Perry M. Pesino, 63, of Wolcott, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home. He was born March 9, 1959, in Bristol, son of the late Frank Alphonse and Janet (Bramble) Pesino. Perry was employed by Connecticut Tool & Cutter in Bristol as a CNC machine operator and he loved his work. When he wasn’t working, Perry could be found watching football, baseball, or any sport, really. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox. He played football and tennis, and liked to snowmobile. Perry could be considered a jack of many trades, as he worked on computers and electronics, handled carpentry work, and was mechanically inclined.
James Joseph Noon Jr.
James Joseph Noon, Jr., 64 of Plainville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 1, 1958 in Bristol, the son of Loretta (Callahan) Noon and the late James J. Noon, Sr. In addition to his mother of Plainville, James is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Mary Noon; his two nephews and their spouses, Preston and Cori Noon, and Spencer and Lara Noon, and many aunts, an uncle, cousins, and a great-niece who shares his birthday. All services and the burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol are private. O'Brien Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
Richard R. King
New Britain native Richard R. King, 72, passed away on Jan. 10, 2023 in Palm Bay, FL, after a long battle with Parkinson's. Richard graduated from N.B.S.H.S, Class of 1968. He spent the majority of his career as a manager at CL&P/Northeast Utilities. He is survived by his loving wife...
Hartford man pleads guilty in fatal New Britain crash that killed Bristol woman
NEW BRITAIN -- A Hartford man has pleaded guilty in a New Britain car crash that killed a Bristol woman in 2020. Jeremiah Lopez, 22, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Annual scholarship breakfast of the Greater Bristol NAACP saw local leaders celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Dr. Eddie Whitehead
BRISTOL – The annual scholarship breakfast of the Greater Bristol NAACP saw local leaders celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Dr. Eddie Whitehead. The breakfast was held at Bristol Eastern High School on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday. It was attended by several dozen people, including local legislators, police officers, city councilors, board of education members, and leaders of civic organizations who packed the cafeteria at the school. Breakfast was provided by Saint’s Restaurant in Southington.
Victim of carjacking that preceded stealing of police cruiser in Bristol suffered slash wounds, court papers say
BRISTOL – The suspect who was shot after stealing a Bristol police cruiser last week allegedly slashed someone during one of the carjackings that led to the chaotic situation in Bristol. Court documents released in the criminal case against Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, indicated that the victim in the Farmington...
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
Sunday is a fun day to be at the library
BRISTOL – It’s warm, it’s free and it’s open on Sundays through the end of March. Bristol Public Library, that is. Families gathered in the Children’s Department for a Secret Storytime Sunday. Children’s Librarian Debie Alos read “The Lumberjack’s Beard” by Duncan Beedie and afterwards, everyone made their own crafts out of small tree ornaments.
Gun shown, Bristol resident threatened during series of attempted catalytic converter thefts
BRISTOL – A Bristol resident was threatened with a gun during one of multiple attempted catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. Police said three attempted thefts were reported late Saturday and into Sunday on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive and Emmett Street. During each incident, the theft was interrupted by property owners.
Economic Forecast Breakfast provides optimistic assessment of the state, but challenges remain
The Southington Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel of public and private sector experts who provided analysis of the state and local economic climate Tuesday at Manor Inn. The 2023 Economic Forecast Breakfast was attended by the owners of several local businesses and nonprofit organizations in town. It featured Alexandra Daum, the new commissioner of the CT Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) as the keynote speaker. She was joined by Lou Perillo, the town’s economic development director, and David Rotatori, president and CEO of Ion Bank and Ion Financial and David Gallito, 2023 president of CT Realtors.
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
