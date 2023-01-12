Rain, snow, freezing drizzle could mean slick travel in Metro Detroit, starting Thursday night

(WWJ) There's a wintry mix of weather coming our way that could make for slick and dicey travel conditions in parts of Southeast Michigan.

AccuWeather says it'll start with some light rain on Thursday, beginning in the late afternoon or evening when temperatures will be pretty mild for this time of year, at around 40 degrees.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist DeVore says then slick roads with "some icy spots" will be a concern in the Metro Detroit area, when the rain or drizzle switches over to some light snow as temps drop steadily Thursday night.

However, those who've been waiting for snow may be disappointed.

"Not much accumulation tonight," DeVore said, "but the lake-effect kicks in off Lake Huron and there could be some light snow or flurries in the city (Detroit) north and eastward, as we see maybe a coating to an inch there tomorrow."

The National Weather Service says that while much of Metro Detroit will only see up to about an inch of snow accumulation, freezing drizzle could be an issue overnight and into early Friday.

A few more flurries are expected on a breezy and colder Friday, with high temps only around 32 degrees, feeling more like the 20s with the wild chill.

But there's slightly better news about the weekend.

AccuWeather is calling for clear skies and plenty of sunshine on Saturday in Metro Detroit, albeit with a high of only around 35 degrees.

Sunday will be a bit warmer, getting up close to 40 degrees, but there will be a few more clouds to contend with.

Looking ahead into next week, AccuWeather is calling for more rain both MLK Day Monday and into Tuesday, with highs both days in the 40s.

After that, the next good chance for snow will be Thursday, Jan. 19.