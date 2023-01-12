Read full article on original website
Wyoming Pump Prices Teeter with Gas Going Up, Diesel Coming Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 16 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In
There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
Here’s How To Help Impact Wyoming’s Low Mule Deer Population
Conservation groups like the Mule Deer Foundation are the backbone to keeping Wyoming's hunting, fishing and outdoor life to improve. Over the last couple years, the Wyoming chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation has played a major part in fencing projects, migration studies, improving habitat, and helping fund other projects along the way.
Wyoming Lawmakers To Consider Resolution Against Electric Cars
A Wyoming legislative committee is slated to take up a resolution calling for an end to electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035. It's important to note that resolutions are not legally binding laws but are aimed at expressing an opinion. You can read Senate Joint Resolution 4 here. It's...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Warning About Aquifer’s Decline Sets Up Big Fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse there. The warning is setting up a big and messy...
Governor Mark Gordon Orders U.S. and Wyoming Flag to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Tyeler Harris
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga. On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter...
Wyoming Game & Fish Urge Duck, Geese Hunters take Precaution to Minimize Risk of Avian Influenza
Waterfowl hunting season is underway and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are reminding hunters to take precautions to minimize their risk of contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza. The agency has recently observed large waterfowl die-offs due to the avian influenzaI in the Cheyenne and Wheatland areas. Expect to encounter...
Governor Gordon Appoints New State Fire Marshal
Governor Mark Gordon recently announced a new State Fire Marshall. That comes from a press release from the Governor's office, which states that "Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety." Matthews will...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 15, 2023
Campbell County 6-5 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Star Valley 4-5 Green River 2-7 Evanston 2-10 Jackson 0-8 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Moorcroft 4-5, 1-0 Newcastle 6-1.
