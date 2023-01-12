MSP unable to identify deceased woman struck by SUV on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) - A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed along I-75 in Monroe County late Wednesday evening remains unidentified despite efforts by police, authorities said.

Michigan State Police said the fatal pedestrian crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the northbound scales, or Mile Marker 8. Troopers from the Monroe Post were called out to the scene where they located a female victim.

She was pronoucned dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, troopers determined the woman was hit by an SUV traveling north on I-75.

While efforts to identify the victim were completed, troopers said they have not been able to determine who she is.

"The female has yet to be identified and ongoing attempts will continue," state police said.

Troopers said speed, drugs and alcohol have all been ruled out as potential factors in the crash.

State police officers were assisted on scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle Fire Department, and Monroe County Ambulance.

It is unclear if the SUV stopped at the scene or if police were able to make contact with the driver. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Lehmann of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.