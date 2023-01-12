Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
ABC6.com
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
Beaumont Rehabilitation nurse in Westborough gets 4-plus years for tampering with morphine
WORCESTER — A registered nurse at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center at Westborough was sentenced to more than four years in prison for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 43, of Northborough, was sentenced Thursday in federal court by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
Rehoboth teen dies following Berkley crash
A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy who attended Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School died Sunday morning following a single-car crash.
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
WMUR.com
Baby, 2 parents injured in shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A baby and two adults are recovering from a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to police, officers were sent to the area of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system. Worcester...
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
Warwick restaurant burglarized; donation money stolen
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized over the weekend and the owners say the thief got away with more than just the contents of the cash register. Gel’s Kitchen co-owner Angelica Penta said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday and noticed some things were out of place. “She instantly […]
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
fallriverreporter.com
Brazilian citizen wanted for murder arrested in Massachusetts after previously facing removal proceedings in Texas
BOSTON — Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested a Brazilian citizen this week in Massachusetts who was wanted for aggravated homicide in Brazil. 26-year-old Deann Pires de Mello, who had been previously encountered and placed into removal proceedings by U.S. Border Patrol near Hidalgo, Texas, July 26, 2019, was arrested by the Framingham Police Department for unlicensed use of an automobile on Sunday.
thisweekinworcester.com
Northborough Nurse Gets More than 4 Years in Prison for Tampering with Morphine
BOSTON - A registered nurse was sentenced to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release on Thursday on charges related to tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. Gwen Rider, 42, of Northborough, pleaded guilty on March 8, 2022, to one count...
Dorchester Reporter
Bowdoin-Geneva gets what it has asked for: BPD officers are now walking their beats
Boston Police officers are once again walking the beat along Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue this winter in response to community requests for increased visibility. Citing an infusion of 16 new officers late last year from the Boston Police Academy that made it possible to beef up the deployment, District C-11 Capt. Shawn Burns said that after a field training period, two officers, Anildo Miranda and Jade Cheek, started walking the streets two weeks ago.
2 hurt in East Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue. According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
