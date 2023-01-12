ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

COVID-19 Vaccination May Reduce Hepatitis B Surface Antigen

Some chronic hepatitis B patients experienced a dramatic decrease in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Could there be a correlation?. Unlike other strains of hepatitis, there is a vaccine for hepatitis B (HBV) that enables most infected individuals to clear the virus in fewer than 6 months. However, infections that last 6 months or longer are classified as chronic hepatitis B.
High Mucosal Antibodies in Airways Reduce COVID-19 Reinfection by 55%

High levels of mucosal IgA antibodies in the airways were found to protect against COVID-19 reinfection for at least 8 months. One of the greatest questions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been reinfection. How likely is it? Will a reinfection be more or less severe than the first infection? How will the emergence of new variants affect reinfection rates?
Investigators Test Potential “Universal” Vaccine Against SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Preclinical testing suggests that a newly developed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine could protect against current and future variants. An investigational vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 has shown potential in preclinical testing to act as a “universal” vaccine against current and future variants. Investigators in Wuhan, China targeted components of the S protein...
