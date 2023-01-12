Read full article on original website
Legacy Bridges Project Gears Up For Annual Charity Drive in its Fight Against Epilepsy
The Legacy Bridges Foundation (LBF), Inc. is preparing for their upcoming modified Clothing Donation Drive-Thru Event that was originally planned for January 14. The nonprofit organization supports individuals and families who suffer from epilepsy and other seizure related disorders with a mission to garner awareness for these conditions and partner with others to find a cure.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
Lawsuit Challenges San Bernardino County’s Approval of Business Park Warehouse Development in Bloomington
“Residents in and around Bloomington already breathe some of the nation’s dirtiest air, but San Bernardino County wants to pile on still more pollution,” said Hallie Kutak, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in response to a decision made recently by San Bernardino County that shook many Bloomington community members.
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
3 killed, 3 hospitalized in wrong-way San Bernardino County freeway crash
Three people were killed and three others were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Fontana on Saturday morning. The crash happened on the 210 Freeway just east of Citrus Avenue around 6:34 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Two vehicles were involved — a Ford sedan and a Lexus SUV. The sedan was driving the […]
Man who allegedly committed several robberies in San Bernardino has been arrested
A man who allegedly committed a string of robberies at businesses in San Bernardino has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives were able to link at least 10 robberies to the suspect, who was identified as Hakeem McKinnon, a 21-year-old resident of Victorville. Detectives also found...
DOJ Says City of Hesperia, its Police Department and San Bernardino County, Discriminated Against Black and Latino Renters
“The Justice Department is committed to ensuring housing policies do not discriminate against individuals based on their race, including so-called ‘crime-free’ programs,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Gail Fry | IE Voice News Contributor. The United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) announced in a December 14...
Register With the County for Emergency Notifications
In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.https://theievoice.com
