bravotv.com
Fraser Sounds Off on Camille’s Below Deck Firing: “It Needed to Be Done”
The chief stew also shared why he was “so glad” that Captain Sandy got involved. After failing to impress either of her bosses (Fraser Olender and Ross Mcharg) with her work ethic, and getting into a loud disagreement with second stew Alissa Humber in front of the charter guests, Below Deck deck/stew Camille Lamb’s job on St. David was on thin ice.
bravotv.com
Jeff Lewis Just Introduced Us to His “Second Baby” (PHOTO)
The Flipping Out designer just welcomed a new member to his family and shared the first photo. Flipping Out designer Jeff Lewis just shared a major life update. He’s a dad again… well, to a fur baby at least. He confirmed that he welcomed a puppy into his life on Instagram on Monday, January 16.
bravotv.com
Is Wendy Osefo Still Opening a Nigerian Lounge with Peter Thomas? She Says “Yeah, No”
The RHOP cast member made it very clear where she stands in terms of a business partnership with the RHOA alum. On the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo was exploring the idea of opening a Nigerian lounge with The Real Housewives of Altanta alum Peter Thomas, who is Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband. However, it was clear from their initial conversation that the two weren’t exactly aligned on the concept, and as the season has continued, there has been growing tension between the potential partners over a contract. So when Wendy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 15, the host was eager to hear an update on where the business plan stands today.
bravotv.com
We Have a Major Update on Where Reza Stands with MJ’s Husband, Tommy, Today
Shahs of Sunset’s Reza Farahan addressed if there is still tension with Mercedes “MJ” Javid’s husband, Tommy Feight. Back in October, Mercedes “MJ” Javid revealed that after some tensions in their friendship, Reza Farahan had met her son, Shams. It was a particularly big milestone given Reza’s friction with MJ’s husband, Tommy Feight, which was documented on Season 9 of Shahs of Sunset, which also tracked Reza and MJ’s friendship ups and downs at that time.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
bravotv.com
Where the Summer House Season 7 Cast Stands in Their Friendships and Relationships
It could be a cruel, cruel summer for the roommates on Summer House. A trailer for the upcoming seventh season dropped on January 12, and it features the long-rumored friendship breakup between Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard, the latter cast member’s end-of-summer engagement to Carl Radke, and the introduction of three new single housemates.
bravotv.com
Katie Maloney Shows the Sweet Way She Celebrated Her 37th Birthday
The Vanderpump Rules cast member rang in her special day with drinks, treats, and a sultry black outfit. Katie Maloney just had the sweetest 37th birthday celebration. On January 16, the Vanderpump Rules cast member documented some memorable moments from her birthday weekend. “My friends are so cute,” she captioned an Instagram Story video showing a box of six birthday cupcakes topped with candles and sparklers. In a separate Story photo, Dayna Kathan shared a closer look at the beautifully frosted sweet treats as well as the white roses, bottle of champagne, and birthday cards given to Katie.
bravotv.com
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Is Nominated for a Major Award
We’re sending out all the mazels. The Real Housewives of Atlanta is among the nominees at the upcoming 54th NAACP Image Awards. Nominations were recently announced, and you can bet the Peaches are excited about the honor. They aren’t the only Bravolebs feeling the love, either: The Real Housewives...
bravotv.com
Heather Altman’s Luxe Birthday Included Breakfast in Bed & “A Lot of Caviar”
The MDLLA agent started her special day with a lavish meal from Josh Altman. Last year, Heather Altman celebrated her birthday by jetting off to Las Vegas for an over-the-top dinner at Gene Simmons’ “insane house.” While the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent didn’t spend her day in Sin City this year, she was surprised with a luxury breakfast.
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice Feted Her 22nd Birthday with an Incredible Meal & Gorgeous Cake (PICS)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter continued her birthday celebration with a family dinner prepared by her mom, Teresa Giudice. Earlier this month, Gia Giudice kicked off her 22nd birthday festivities while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, with her family and boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter celebrated her special day with tequila shots and a chocolate dessert with “Felicidades” written on the plate. Gia looked stunning that night in what appeared to be Oh Polly’s lime green crop top and matching miniskirt.
