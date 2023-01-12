The RHOP cast member made it very clear where she stands in terms of a business partnership with the RHOA alum. On the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo was exploring the idea of opening a Nigerian lounge with The Real Housewives of Altanta alum Peter Thomas, who is Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband. However, it was clear from their initial conversation that the two weren’t exactly aligned on the concept, and as the season has continued, there has been growing tension between the potential partners over a contract. So when Wendy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 15, the host was eager to hear an update on where the business plan stands today.

