Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim
Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend
Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien
When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around. It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dancing All the Way to the Bank! ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for her sassy one-liners, groovy dance moves and iconic hairstyles, but she’s much more than just a reality star! Get details about how the Bravo star makes her money, her impressive net worth and more. What Is Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth? Lisa is worth...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023. I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”
If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class
Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
soaphub.com
This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For
Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets
Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — a $12,500 Cartier bracelet, but fans are concerned about her new man's financial situation. On Sunday, December 25, Milania, 16, revealed the exciting present she received from her stepfather. “Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before. “This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting...
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
’RHOA’: What Kenya Moore Thinks About Cynthia Bailey’s Divorce From Mike Hill
Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore met while filming 'RHOA.' The two became close friends and have supported one another through marriages, divorce, and more.
