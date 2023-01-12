HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE – Norm Wilkie (at top), a U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer at the TriCounty Active Adult Center on Moser Road in Pottstown, was presented Monday (Jan. 16, 2023) with a hand-made quilt created under the auspices of the non-profit Iowa-based national Quilts of Valor Foundation. Wilkie’s quilt, offered by Jody Beck (also at top) – owner of Jody’s Jems Quilting in Pottstown – recognizes him as among individuals who the foundation says “are selfless enough to sacrifice so much so we can all enjoy the freedom we have.” Wilkie, whose quilt frames the Pledge of Allegiance in alternating rectangles of red, white, and blue fabrics, is among the latest of more than 336,000 service members or veterans “touched by war” to receive the honor. Made to specific proportions and bearing an information-filled label, the quilt has been registered with the foundation. Both Wilkie and Beck were applauded by seniors attending the center’s Monday lunch in its cafeteria.

