Montgomery County, PA

sanatogapost.com

Company Grants Applaud Inclusion, Diversity, Equity

MECHANICSBURG PA – Two organizations in Phoenixville and Norristown, respectively, were named Monday (Jan. 16, 2023) as among eight recipients of grants from Pennsylvania American Water to support their efforts which reflect the company’s values of inclusion, diversity, and equity. Earning grants were the LGBTQ Equality Alliance of...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

FEMA OKs Purchase of Flooded Collegeville Properties

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Nineteen properties in the borough of Collegeville, located within its Special Flood Hazard Area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Tropical Storm Ida, will be bought, demolished, and managed using $7.12 million in two grants awarded Friday (Jan. 13, 2023). Pennsylvania 4th District...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Latest National ‘Quilt of Valor’ Presented in Pottstown

HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE – Norm Wilkie (at top), a U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer at the TriCounty Active Adult Center on Moser Road in Pottstown, was presented Monday (Jan. 16, 2023) with a hand-made quilt created under the auspices of the non-profit Iowa-based national Quilts of Valor Foundation. Wilkie’s quilt, offered by Jody Beck (also at top) – owner of Jody’s Jems Quilting in Pottstown – recognizes him as among individuals who the foundation says “are selfless enough to sacrifice so much so we can all enjoy the freedom we have.” Wilkie, whose quilt frames the Pledge of Allegiance in alternating rectangles of red, white, and blue fabrics, is among the latest of more than 336,000 service members or veterans “touched by war” to receive the honor. Made to specific proportions and bearing an information-filled label, the quilt has been registered with the foundation. Both Wilkie and Beck were applauded by seniors attending the center’s Monday lunch in its cafeteria.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office. Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13. The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Boyertown Pays Respects to Opera House Fire Victims

BOYERTOWN PA – The solemn notes of “Taps” (at top) from three trumpets that progressively echoed Sunday (Jan. 15, 2023) across the lawns of Fairview Cemetery, were among tributes marking the 115th anniversary of the historic Rhoads Opera House Fire of 1908. The fire claimed the lives of 171 people, and prompted statewide changes in fire safety standards for publicly occupied buildings.
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

LTC (Ret.) James B. Allen Sr., 77, of Schwenksville, Jan. 13, Williams. Evelyn A. (Leh) Stark, 102, formerly of Boyertown, Jan. 13, Morrell. Barbara A. (Lowman) Rowe, 81, of Ephrata, a Phoenixville HS graduate, Jan. 12, Gatcha. Roland Bayard Morris, 84, of Fort Lauderdale FL, a Pottstown HS graduate, Dec....
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29

Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

East Greenville Warehouse Unaffected by New Facility

EAST GREENVILLE PA – An Arrowhead Engineered Products Inc. warehouse at 668 Gravel Pike apparently will not be affected by a corporate decision to open a self-described “mega warehouse” in Portland TN, near Nashville. The company, in a statement Monday (Jan. 16, 2023), said the East Greenville...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA

