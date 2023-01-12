Read full article on original website
Company Grants Applaud Inclusion, Diversity, Equity
MECHANICSBURG PA – Two organizations in Phoenixville and Norristown, respectively, were named Monday (Jan. 16, 2023) as among eight recipients of grants from Pennsylvania American Water to support their efforts which reflect the company’s values of inclusion, diversity, and equity. Earning grants were the LGBTQ Equality Alliance of...
Former First Assistant District Attorney of Bucks County to be Nominated for Key Position by Shapiro
The former member of the local District Attorney's office may soon hold an even more important role. A former district attorney from Bucks County is set to be nominated for a huge government role by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Steve Ulrich wrote about the nomination for PoliticsPA. Michelle Henry, the former...
FEMA OKs Purchase of Flooded Collegeville Properties
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Nineteen properties in the borough of Collegeville, located within its Special Flood Hazard Area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following Tropical Storm Ida, will be bought, demolished, and managed using $7.12 million in two grants awarded Friday (Jan. 13, 2023). Pennsylvania 4th District...
Latest National ‘Quilt of Valor’ Presented in Pottstown
HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE – Norm Wilkie (at top), a U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer at the TriCounty Active Adult Center on Moser Road in Pottstown, was presented Monday (Jan. 16, 2023) with a hand-made quilt created under the auspices of the non-profit Iowa-based national Quilts of Valor Foundation. Wilkie’s quilt, offered by Jody Beck (also at top) – owner of Jody’s Jems Quilting in Pottstown – recognizes him as among individuals who the foundation says “are selfless enough to sacrifice so much so we can all enjoy the freedom we have.” Wilkie, whose quilt frames the Pledge of Allegiance in alternating rectangles of red, white, and blue fabrics, is among the latest of more than 336,000 service members or veterans “touched by war” to receive the honor. Made to specific proportions and bearing an information-filled label, the quilt has been registered with the foundation. Both Wilkie and Beck were applauded by seniors attending the center’s Monday lunch in its cafeteria.
Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf
Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office. Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13. The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records...
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
Pa. Gov. Wolf pardons rapper Meek Mill of drug and weapons charges from 2008
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Security officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in Philadelphia
When a security officer approached the minivan, a man got out and was armed with two sharp objects, according to a spokesperson.
Boyertown Pays Respects to Opera House Fire Victims
BOYERTOWN PA – The solemn notes of “Taps” (at top) from three trumpets that progressively echoed Sunday (Jan. 15, 2023) across the lawns of Fairview Cemetery, were among tributes marking the 115th anniversary of the historic Rhoads Opera House Fire of 1908. The fire claimed the lives of 171 people, and prompted statewide changes in fire safety standards for publicly occupied buildings.
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
Local Obituaries Reported Today
LTC (Ret.) James B. Allen Sr., 77, of Schwenksville, Jan. 13, Williams. Evelyn A. (Leh) Stark, 102, formerly of Boyertown, Jan. 13, Morrell. Barbara A. (Lowman) Rowe, 81, of Ephrata, a Phoenixville HS graduate, Jan. 12, Gatcha. Roland Bayard Morris, 84, of Fort Lauderdale FL, a Pottstown HS graduate, Dec....
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Bucks Mom And Disability Advocate Dead At 29
Stephanie L. Lutkins, a beloved mother, partner, and fierce advocate for those with disabilities died Tuesday, Jan. 3, her obituary says. She was 29. Called "Nini" by loved ones, Lutkins was a lifelong resident of Newtown Borough and attended Council Rock High School North before moving on to study at Bucks County Community College and the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, according to her social media profiles.
North Penn School Employee Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Of 83-Year-Old
A Montgomery County school district employee is accused of fatally hitting an 83-year-old man with his car before fleeing the scene. Nicholas M. Shaw, 26, of Hatfield, is charged with a felony for the hit-and-run that killed Linford Michener on his own property on Oct. 27, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement Friday, Jan. 13.
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
East Greenville Warehouse Unaffected by New Facility
EAST GREENVILLE PA – An Arrowhead Engineered Products Inc. warehouse at 668 Gravel Pike apparently will not be affected by a corporate decision to open a self-described “mega warehouse” in Portland TN, near Nashville. The company, in a statement Monday (Jan. 16, 2023), said the East Greenville...
