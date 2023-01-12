Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KLTV
Tyler man accused of burning child in tub wants trial
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused in connection with third-degree burns to a child appeared in court Tuesday and said he was not willing to plead on the case. Joshua Tranair Meekings, 26, is charged with injury to a child. He was arrested in May. In Judge Debby...
KLTV
Longview man accused of shooting woman during family disturbance in Diana
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is in jail after officials say he shot a woman on Monday during a family disturbance. On Jan. 16 at 3:18 p.m., Upshur County deputies were called to a shooting in the 13000 block of SH 154E in Diana. When they got there they found that a 28-year-old woman from Center had been shot during a family disturbance. She is in a Longview hospital and is stable, the sheriff’s office says.
KLTV
Smith County DA gets continuance in case against former deputy constable
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has granted a continuance in the case against a former deputy constable who testified against her employer in December. LaQuenda Rena Banks, 43, of Tyler, appeared in Judge Debby Gunter’s court on Tuesday. Banks is charged with theft and official oppression in connection with a theft case which occurred during an eviction in October of 2021.
Case of former Smith County constable deputy accused of theft postponed until after ex-coworker's trial
messenger-news.com
Alleged Horse Theft Leads to Arrests
HOUSTON COUNTY – Special ranger, livestock investigator for the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Peace Officer Darrell Bobbitt was contacted by a Nacogdoches woman who had received a phone call from a woman saying he had just bought her horse and wanted to know more about its history.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
KLTV
Marshall police seek public’s help as Jucy’s Taco shooting investigation continues
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for suspects in Sunday’s shooting at Jucys Taco. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Victory Drive. At the scene, police said they found multiple gunshot victims.
easttexasradio.com
Henderson County Authorities Arrest Man Who Planned To Marry 14-Year-Old
Henderson County authorities arrested a man who they say had arranged to meet a 14-year-old girl in Athens and marry her. Investigators staked out the store where they were to meet up, and 22-year-old Joseph Melton of Cedar Hill was seen entering the store and immediately going to the bathroom where he had told the girl to meet. He was immediately arrested and charged with enticing a child, delivery of marijuana to a minor, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
KLTV
'Blue Blood Drive' held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action
KTRE’s Avery Gorman reports on the remodeling project underway by The City of Chireno to create a senior center. The facility will be located in the back portion of the city’s current community center. Tyler fire marshal talks benefits of new PPE cleaning equipment. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KLTV
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken a barricaded person into custody. At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.
KTBS
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
KLTV
Woman suffers burns in Smith County explosion of modified bus
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was injured when a modified bus she was living in exploded Saturday night. The woman, whose name has not been released, sustained second-degree burns and was transported to Parkland hospital in Dallas for treatment. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Canyon Circle in northern Smith County.
Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County
Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
Man arrested in East Texas after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wife
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.” Officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl […]
KLTV
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday. According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.
KLTV
Smith County K-9 ‘Hunter’ retires, set to live with deputy constable handler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to approve the retirement of Precinct 5 Deputy Constable K-9 Hunter and allow him to live with his longtime handler. Deputy Constable Kevin Petty has been working with K-9 Hunter since 2016, when the dog was donated to...
easttexasradio.com
Former Quitman City Employee Charged
A former City of Quitman, a water department clerk, accused of embezzling money from the department, was scheduled for a court hearing Friday. Instead, she waived her arraignment, and a trial date is now March 10. Amber Highnote worked for the Water Department from 2017 – 2021. Officials say the total amount of money missing was $23,250. A receipt book was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Winnsboro Police Report 01-09-2023 – 01-15-2023
Villarreal, Eric, 35 years of age, of Scroggins, was arrested on 1-11-2023 on a Franklin County Warrant for Failure to Appear and Multiple Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants. Moore, Randall, 38 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 1-15-2023 for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1 –B > =1G <4G,
