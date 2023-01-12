Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
Finding the Best Coffee in Portland OregonTammy EminethPortland, OR
Related
Bendy, green TriMet buses prepare to return to FX-2 Division line
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet's extra-long "bendy" buses are scheduled to return to the FX-2 line this week for operator training, but it'll be a few more weeks until riders on Southeast Division Street can actually board them. The 60-foot articulated buses debuted in September when the FX-2 line replaced...
Man killed in shooting at east Portland gas station worked there, friends say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified a man who died in a shooting Monday at a gas station in east Portland, marking the city's first homicide since the start of the year. Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Monday on reports a person had been shot near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street off of I-205.
Washington County deputy shares journey to recovery after crash last April
BEAVERTON, Ore. — It's been nearly nine months since Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mike Trotter survived a life-changing crash. As he stood and waited for his drink to be made at a coffee shop, Trotter winced in pain. "I'm in such excruciating pain, it's not even enjoyable. Coming...
KGW
Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
Egg prices soar, store shelves bare amid avian flu, supply chain issues
PORTLAND, Oregon — Grocery stores around the country — and some in Oregon — are once again struggling to keep eggs in stock while prices for the food staple continue to rise amid a national supply shortage. Since last February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports an...
Home near North Plains destroyed by fire
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A house that caught fire on Sunday night is a total loss, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the home off Northwest Uebel Road near Dairy Creek Road north of North Plains around 6:45 p.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting the fire. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
KGW
Portland Art Museum undergoes expansion as well as renovations
Some of the improvements are meant to make the museum more accessible. Though the museum will stay open, work could last into 2025.
KGW
Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
'I have no magic, beautiful plan': Oregon's longest-serving lawmaker will miss the halls of government
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Oregon legislature will kick off its opening day of 2023, the 82nd legislative session. This session marks a change in Salem's political landscape the likes of which have not been seen in some time. Not only is there a new governor, but one longtime lawmaker will be absent — former Senate President Peter Courtney.
KGW
Washington County deputy recounts surviving fatal crash last April
In April 2022, Washington County Deputy Mike Trotter was hit by a driver that ran a red light going about 100mph. Trotter shared his long journey to recovery.
Fraudsters have been stealing Oregon EBT benefits by skimming cards
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crammed inside a budget hotel, Tricia Collins works hard to make the most of a tough situation. With no steady income, the Portland woman stretches every penny to help support her 10-year-old son. State-issued food stamps and cash assistance are lifelines for her. ”I depend on...
KGW
Lake Oswego first responders honored after saving 5-year-old girl
The mom of 5-year-old Sloane said her daughter suddenly passed out and stopped breathing in April. The firefighters who helped save her life were honored this week.
Comments / 1