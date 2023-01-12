ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Bendy, green TriMet buses prepare to return to FX-2 Division line

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet's extra-long "bendy" buses are scheduled to return to the FX-2 line this week for operator training, but it'll be a few more weeks until riders on Southeast Division Street can actually board them. The 60-foot articulated buses debuted in September when the FX-2 line replaced...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man killed in shooting at east Portland gas station worked there, friends say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified a man who died in a shooting Monday at a gas station in east Portland, marking the city's first homicide since the start of the year. Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Monday on reports a person had been shot near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street off of I-205.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Retriever Towing hit by lawsuit over illegal tows

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Retriever Towing, one of the state’s largest towing operations, accusing the company of illegal tows. The complaint, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleges Retriever illegally towed vehicles from parking lots without signed authorization from the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Home near North Plains destroyed by fire

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A house that caught fire on Sunday night is a total loss, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the home off Northwest Uebel Road near Dairy Creek Road north of North Plains around 6:45 p.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting the fire. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
NORTH PLAINS, OR
KGW

Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK

PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
PORTLAND, OR

