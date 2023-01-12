Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lucas and Arthur Jussen make their Colorado debut at the Vilar
Dutch brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen debut in Colorado with their piano performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center Tuesday. The brothers, ages 29 and 26 respectively, have been part of the international concert world for years, despite their young age. Their first CD, “Piano Sonates” in 2010, earned platinum status, as well as the Edison Klassiek audience award, and subsequent recordings have garnered plenty of accolades.
The Bookworm to host ‘Wild and Sacred Feminine Deck’ workshop￼
When: Tuesday Jan. 17, 6 p.m. Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632. Cost: $40 (includes deck), purchase tickets from Bookworm. More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormofEdwards.com. The Bookworm of Edwards is hosting the creators of a new sacred feminine oracle deck Tuesday....
Eagle County students shine at USA Climbing regional and American Scholastic Climbing League meet
We knew the past weekend would be busy for area middle and high school climbers. Now, it can officially be described as successful, too. Three members of the Eagle Climbing and Fitness team placed in the top-13 at the USA Climbing Region 41 competition in Denver last Saturday to advance to the Division 4 championships on Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City. Division 4 is one of nine divisions across the country. On Sunday, many of those athletes returned to the climbing wall to compete in the middle and high school divisions of the American Scholastic Climbing League regular season meet held at their home gym. The Eagle Valley girls placed second as a team in the high school division, led by Reese Manley’s sixth-place overall finish. It was the first competition for the Devils’ junior after a nearly year-long injury.
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail displays depth at the Vail Age Class Open Competition
This past weekend, young Alpine athletes from Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Sunlight gathered at Vail to compete in slalom races at the Vail Age Class Open Competition hosted by the local club. SSCV athletes dominated the competition with numerous podiums and top-10 placements across the two days of competition.
VIDEO: Another 7 inches of fresh snow on Vail Mountain, with more on the way
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers through the snowy trees on Vail Mountain, where another storm is brewing after a recent system brought 7 inches of fresh powder to the mountain.
Fireworks, a parade, comedy, ice sculptures and photography on snow: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 1/13/23
Watch the sky sparkle over Avon this Saturday as fireworks light up the night. Avon is hosting a fireworks show starting at 6 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park, but get there early, the town of Avon will be giving away free hot chocolate and peppermint schnapps while supplies last. The venue opens at 5:30 p.m.
On thin ice: Eagle River Fire performs annual ice rescue refresher training
While a beautiful element of the valley’s winterscapes, frozen bodies of water often present a slew of hazards. Rescuers within the Eagle River Fire Protection District prepare to encounter these dangers themselves in rescue scenarios during the agency’s annual ice rescue refresher training. Eagle River Fire rescuers took...
Beaver Creek workers gather to dedicate run in honor of Gary Shimanowitz
Sunbeams hit a thin layer of snow atop the freshly groomed trail “Gary’s” Thursday morning at Beaver Creek as Nadia Guerriero, the resort’s COO, addressed a small group of workers who gathered to remember their former colleague. Calling it a glorious day, she told the crowd...
Vail Mountain targets Jan. 21-23 for new Sun Down Express chairlift opening
Chairs now hang from a lift cable on Vail’s new Sun Down Express, giving it the appearance of a full-functioning chairlift. And soon it will be, Vail Mountain announced over the weekend, with an all-important load test for the lift scheduled to begin soon. The mountain is now hoping...
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
Bindu memorial film night to premiere Vail freeride competitor Kevin Nichols’ new film ‘Dropping’ on Friday
The annual Bindu Sky Pomeroy Memorial film night is returning Friday to Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, where Pomeroy is remembered as a beloved educator who continues to inspire his former students. Among those students is Kevin Nichols who, after Pomeroy was killed in a snowboarding accident in 2018, went...
VIDEO: Dedication of Gary’s run at Beaver Creek
Scenes from the dedication of the run called Gary’s at Beaver Creek in honor of the ski resort’s former VP of Operations, Gary Shimanowitz, who died in February of 2022.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Curious Nature: The joy and heartbreak of Colorado’s current snowpack
At of the beginning of January the snowpack depth in the Upper Colorado Headwaters, which includes Eagle County, is 126% of average for this time of year. If you are a local snow slider, you are well aware of the spectacular snowfall we have received this season. While there was...
Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident
A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
Vail Valley Foundation names Sierra Adams as vice president of philanthropy
The Vail Valley Foundation has announced that Sierra Adams is the new vice president of philanthropy for the nonprofit organization, which has served the Eagle River Valley in arts, athletics, education, and community leadership since its founding in 1981. “Our first objective is to always seek to promote from within...
Vail Mountain has now recorded more than 15 feet of snow during the 2022-23 season, with more storms on the way
Vail Mountain reported 7 inches of fresh snow on Monday morning, bringing its total on the season to 183 inches. The fresh dump of snow closed out a busy weekend as Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allowed many skiers to take an extra day off work.
Alternative Wellness: Put your health in the hands of a Hoshino therapist
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson searched the valley for alterative wellness modalities that are lesser-known and have proven benefits. Follow along each Sunday in January and discovery other ways to work wellness into your life in 2023. “Nothing surpasses the hands” is the motto at Hoshino...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0