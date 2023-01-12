ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Creek, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vail Daily

Lucas and Arthur Jussen make their Colorado debut at the Vilar

Dutch brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen debut in Colorado with their piano performance at Vilar Performing Arts Center Tuesday. The brothers, ages 29 and 26 respectively, have been part of the international concert world for years, despite their young age. Their first CD, “Piano Sonates” in 2010, earned platinum status, as well as the Edison Klassiek audience award, and subsequent recordings have garnered plenty of accolades.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County students shine at USA Climbing regional and American Scholastic Climbing League meet

We knew the past weekend would be busy for area middle and high school climbers. Now, it can officially be described as successful, too. Three members of the Eagle Climbing and Fitness team placed in the top-13 at the USA Climbing Region 41 competition in Denver last Saturday to advance to the Division 4 championships on Feb. 11-12 in Oklahoma City. Division 4 is one of nine divisions across the country. On Sunday, many of those athletes returned to the climbing wall to compete in the middle and high school divisions of the American Scholastic Climbing League regular season meet held at their home gym. The Eagle Valley girls placed second as a team in the high school division, led by Reese Manley’s sixth-place overall finish. It was the first competition for the Devils’ junior after a nearly year-long injury.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Skier dies in East Vail following Monday accident

A skier died in East Vail following a Monday skiing accident, Eagle County coroner Kara Bettis has confirmed. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, which occurred during the afternoon hours. The name of the skier hasn’t been released. The East Vail backcountry is accessed from...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy