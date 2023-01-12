JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) saw multiple reports of human-triggered avalanches yesterday and in the last week. Consistent snowfall has made for great riding, however, each clearing, change in temperature and/or wind flow has made for different snow slabs to think about. Brief periods of sun and high-pressure systems have also allowed for skiers and riders to get into the high alpine and trigger avalanches on slopes that may have been skied less frequently. According to BTAC yesterday’s human-triggered avalanches were mostly due to failure within the newest snowfall and were in upper-elevations, leeward terrain and will likely one to two feet in depth.

