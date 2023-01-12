Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
GTMF ‘On the Road’ awarded $10k grant
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has awarded $40,000 in direct grants to four Wyoming organizations and individuals including Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) in Jackson. GTMF was awarded $10,000 in the category of “Grants for Arts Projects-Music.” According to GTMF, the grant will help...
buckrail.com
MLK Day closures in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Government offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr./Equality Day. The Teton County Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center are closed to the public today and will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Outdoor recycling bins at the Recycling Center and...
buckrail.com
JH Still Works announces winner of ‘Spirit of Wyoming’ art competition
JACKSON, Wyo. — Cassidy Post of Alpine, Wyoming has been announced as the winning artist of the 2023 Jackson Hole Still Works “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition. Her winning piece, “Mountain Mama,” will be reproduced on the Jackson Hole Still Works Vodka bottle label for...
buckrail.com
Outdoor decorative lighting still allowed within Town limits
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson (TOJ) is reminding the public that it has separate and distinct codes and regulations about various items, though it is located within Teton County. This includes rules about strings of lights during the winter months, which are permitted to be up and...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Moose on the loose at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — A mother and daughter moose made a public appearance Sunday morning at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) as they strutted their way across Lower Teewinot below the Bronco terrain park amidst crowds of skiers and snowboarders. Skiers and riders stopped to take photos and gave...
buckrail.com
Forest Service, National Parks celebrate MLK day
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today the U.S. Forest Service commemorates the life and contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who spent much of his life helping advance equality in the United States. Randy Moore was appointed as the 20th Chief of the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service in...
buckrail.com
Last day to nominate for Best of JH!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today is your last day to add your favorite yoga instructor, chef, or local business to the Best of Jackson Hole 2023 voting ballot!. This year’s Best of Jackson Hole is split into two phases, nomination and voting. Make sure to nominate your favorite happy hour, margarita, and more before midnight MST tonight in order for them to be included in the voting phase that starts on January 20!
buckrail.com
Dr. Martin Trott receives national recognition for sleep apnea treatment
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. Johns Health Ear, Nose & Throat Surgeon, Martin Trott, MD, Jackson Hole, WY, was recently recognized as an Inspire Physician of Excellence for demonstrating superior commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience while achieving excellent clinical outcomes with Inspire therapy. Since Inspire works from inside...
buckrail.com
Lettuce to distill unified funk at Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Updating the sound of classic ‘70s funk has been the mission of many jambands over the last two decades, though few have achieved the success level of New York-based Lettuce. Remarkably, founding members met in 1992 as teenagers at a Berklee College of Music summer program, only to part ways and link up two years later as undergrads. Chemistry and dedication eventually led to two Grammy nominations—Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2019 for Elevate, and another for Instrumental Album of the Year in 2020 for Resonate. Their eighth studio album, Unify, dropped last June.
buckrail.com
Monday night house fire in downtown Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — At approximately 10 p.m., Monday evening, Teton County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a fire in a residence on East Short Street in downtown Driggs. According to Teton County Fire Rescue, the fire could be seen coming from multiple openings in the front...
buckrail.com
Several human-triggered avalanches reported in the last week
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) saw multiple reports of human-triggered avalanches yesterday and in the last week. Consistent snowfall has made for great riding, however, each clearing, change in temperature and/or wind flow has made for different snow slabs to think about. Brief periods of sun and high-pressure systems have also allowed for skiers and riders to get into the high alpine and trigger avalanches on slopes that may have been skied less frequently. According to BTAC yesterday’s human-triggered avalanches were mostly due to failure within the newest snowfall and were in upper-elevations, leeward terrain and will likely one to two feet in depth.
buckrail.com
Yin proposes bill to amend abortion prohibition law, new ‘Right to Life’ bill introduced
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County House District 16 Representative Mike Yin and Teton County District 17 Senator Mike Gierau are sponsoring a bill that would amend the current abortion law in Wyoming. The bill, assigned HB117, would amend two sections to Act No. 57, Abortion prohibition, otherwise known as...
buckrail.com
Are you ready for Rendezvous Festival? Four new bands added to lineup
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Rendezvous Spring Festival is back for 2023 with additional artists just added to the two-day music festival lineup!. Rendezvous Spring Festival will take place from March 31 – April 1, 2023, providing the most iconic backdrops imaginable for legendary music acts: historic downtown Jackson Town Square and the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
Comments / 0