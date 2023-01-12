Five Warriors among top 10 in second NBA All-Star voting returns

The second round of NBA All-Star votes are in and the Dubs are well represented.

According to the latest voting figures released by the league, five different Warriors rank among the top 10 in their respective positions. The All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Poole was among the top 10 guards in the first voting returns, but he fell out of the top 10 this week.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania shared the results on Thursday morning, as the league nears the halfway point of the season.

Steph Curry remains the top vote-getter among all Western Conference guards with more than 3.9 million votes. His total is fourth-highest of all players, trailing only LeBron James (4.8 million votes), Kevin Durant (4.5 million) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (4.4 million).

Andrew Wiggins has missed the past 15 games but checks in at No. 5 on the West forwards list with 1.6 million votes. Next up for the Warriors is Klay Thompson, who ranks fifth among West guards with more than 836,000 votes. Draymond Green ranks eighth among West forwards with more than 660,000 votes. Perhaps the biggest surprise is seeing Kevon Looney move up from the No. 10 spot for West forwards up to the No. 9 spot this week with his 435,701 votes.

The NBA has changed the voting rules and removed social media votes after K-Pop star BamBam endorsed Wiggins last year and he became an unlikely starter. This time around, Steph looks like the only lock to make the All-Star game.