Wendy’s offering free fries on ‘Fry-day the 13th’

By Joey Schneider
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Starting on a day that’s typically associated with superstition, Wendy’s is offering its customers a little good fortune.

Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of fries with any purchase through its mobile app.

If you can’t make it Friday, you’re in luck. The deal lasts through Jan. 19.

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

The upcoming Fry-day deal starts a series of freebies each week this month at Wendy’s nationwide:

  • Jan. 13-19: Free any size a la carte Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase.
  • Jan. 20-22: Free six-piece Nuggets with any medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 23-29: Free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry purchase.
  • Jan. 30-Feb. 6: BOGO medium or large Hot & Crispy Fry.

Customers must download and use Wendy’s mobile app to take advantage of these deals.

“Every day can feel like a lucky Fry-day at Wendy’s with fries guaranteed hot and crispy every single time,” the fast-food chain said in a statement.

