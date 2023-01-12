ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ series will feature return of 6 champions

By Luke Mc Cormick
 5 days ago

“Jeopardy!” fans get stoked!

ABC has announced another spin-off of the popular quiz show and it’s called “Jeopardy! Masters,” according to Variety .

The show will have the six contestants ranked highest in consecutive wins square off in a Champions League event to be crowned “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion.

“Jeopardy!” aces Amy Schneider , Matthea Roach, Matt Amodio, Andrew He, Sam Buttery, and James Holzhauer will be battling for the top spot in the series to be hosted by Ken Jennings . Each episode will last one hour.

The returning Schneider had a 40-game win streak in season 38 of the main show, sitting her at the second spot on “Jeopardy!”’s consecutive wins list.

A release date for ‘Masters’ has not been announced.

The new spin-off joins others announced by ABC including “High School Reunion Tournament” which will bring back 27 former “Teen Jeopardy!” contestants to compete for a $100,000 grand prize.

“High School" will air between Feb. 20 and March 9.

