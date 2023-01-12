ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Atlantic

Why Some Students Are Skipping College

Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
Cheapism.com

Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
DELCO.Today

Five Remote Jobs that Pay Over $100K

Remote work is in high demand due to a flexible work environment and a more balanced lifestyle. You can save the cost of commuting or take-outs when you work remotely. But there’s also another perk, some remote positions are offering six figures. Here are five remote jobs over 100K or more, according to the website Flex Jobs.
Phys.org

Strict-sounding teachers found to be less inspiring in the classroom than their kinder colleagues

Strict-sounding teachers are worse at inspiring the classroom than their kind colleagues, research has revealed. A psychological study from The University of Essex and the University of Reading involving hundreds of children showed "controlling sounding voices" didn't gain cooperation from 10-to-16-year-olds. It was discovered that youngsters faced with a strict...
physiciansweekly.com

Systemic Inflammation, Emotional Support in First-Generation College Students

The following is the summary of “First-Generation College Students, Emotional Support, and Systemic Inflammation Following the College Transition” published in the January 2023 issue of Adolescent Health by Jones, et al. The goal of this study is to test whether the presence or absence of emotional support moderates...
The Conversation Africa

Being a volunteer won’t land you a job. But it could improve your chances of getting one

The South African government has implemented numerous economic policies to boost employment since the democratic transition in 1994. But between 1995 and 2022 the growth in employment – from 9.5 million in 1995 to 15.8 million in 2022 – wasn’t enough to keep up with the more rapid increase of job seekers which more than doubled from 13.7 million to 27.7 million during the same period.

