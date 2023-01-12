Read full article on original website
Related
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
My company paid me to take 2 months off. The sabbatical didn't just prevent me from burning out — it was also a huge career boost for my coworkers.
My 8 weeks off work made me more passionate about my job — and it gave my coworkers a career boost. Here's why every company should offer paid leave.
wealthinsidermag.com
Help My Career: The ‘best job in America’ pays over $120,000 a year, offers low stress, healthy work-life balance — and its workers are in high demand
We’ve had the great resignation, quiet quitting, resistance to going back to the office — and now? It turns out people are looking for happiness, stability, flexibility and a good salary. In 2023, in the wake of the worst days of the pandemic, most U.S. job switchers and...
Washington Examiner
Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
Five Remote Jobs that Pay Over $100K
Remote work is in high demand due to a flexible work environment and a more balanced lifestyle. You can save the cost of commuting or take-outs when you work remotely. But there’s also another perk, some remote positions are offering six figures. Here are five remote jobs over 100K or more, according to the website Flex Jobs.
24 high-paying jobs for people who hate math
Luckily, there are plenty of high-paying jobs for those who can't stand the thought of crunching numbers and sifting through data all day.
Phys.org
Strict-sounding teachers found to be less inspiring in the classroom than their kinder colleagues
Strict-sounding teachers are worse at inspiring the classroom than their kind colleagues, research has revealed. A psychological study from The University of Essex and the University of Reading involving hundreds of children showed "controlling sounding voices" didn't gain cooperation from 10-to-16-year-olds. It was discovered that youngsters faced with a strict...
Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.15Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.
physiciansweekly.com
Systemic Inflammation, Emotional Support in First-Generation College Students
The following is the summary of “First-Generation College Students, Emotional Support, and Systemic Inflammation Following the College Transition” published in the January 2023 issue of Adolescent Health by Jones, et al. The goal of this study is to test whether the presence or absence of emotional support moderates...
JCPS students, employees at 22 schools notified after district staffer tests positive for mpox
Employees and parents of children who attend 22 different public schools in Louisville received a letter this week that said a district employee who had recently been in their buildings had been diagnosed with mpox. The letter sent to Jefferson County Public Schools parents and employees Friday said the employee...
Being a volunteer won’t land you a job. But it could improve your chances of getting one
The South African government has implemented numerous economic policies to boost employment since the democratic transition in 1994. But between 1995 and 2022 the growth in employment – from 9.5 million in 1995 to 15.8 million in 2022 – wasn’t enough to keep up with the more rapid increase of job seekers which more than doubled from 13.7 million to 27.7 million during the same period.
2023 Job Outlook: College Students Should Consider These Recession-Resistant Careers Outside of Tech
In today's uncertain economic climate, it's important to consider career paths that are more likely to withstand recessionary conditions. Here are 12 jobs that are considered to be relatively recession-proof:
Comments / 3