Auburn, NE

Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska

By Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday.

Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.

Searchers found the Cessna 150 small aircraft about a mile south of the Auburn airport.

Pilot killed in southern Iowa plane crash

The two men on board — 41-year-old Dustan Biegler of Valparaiso, and 24-year-old Colton Hill of Kearney — were killed.

Auburn is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) south of Omaha.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney said in a release Thursday that Hill graduated from the school in May with a degree in aviation systems management with an emphasis in flight operations. He was also a pitcher on the 2018 Loper baseball team.

The National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate the crash.

