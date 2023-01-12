ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish Police Jury ousts parish administrator

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 5 days ago
Lincoln Parish will soon be looking for a new parish administrator.

The Lincoln Parish Police Jury voted 8-4 to not renew the yearly contract of Parish Administrator Doug Postel at Tuesday night's meeting.

The parish administrator oversees all parish operations and employees. Postel replaced Courtney Hall as parish administrator in 2020. Assistant Parish Administrator Kevin Klepzig will serve as Interim Parish Administrator.

Despite support from parish citizens, eight jurors cast their votes to terminate Postel without vocalizing grievances about his performance or explaining their decision to let Postel go from the parish. Jurors TJ Cranford, Logan Hunt, Glenn Scriber and Matt Pullin voted in favor of Postel's contract renewal.

In a joint statement obtained by The News-Star, Cranford, Hunt, Scriber and Pullin voiced their dissatisfaction with Postel's firing.

"It is hard for us to express accurately the level of disappointment we feel over the irresponsible and wholly unjustified action taken by some members of the Lincoln Parish Police Jury last night," jurors TJ Cranford, Logan Hunt, Glenn Scriber and Matt Pullin said in a joint statement. "The total lack of transparency and public accountability that is rampant in the Police Jury leadership is a disservice to the people of Lincoln Parish, many of whom clearly and powerfully voiced their concerns before the vote last night, and is unacceptable from public servants. Lincoln Parish is much better than this."

