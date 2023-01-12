Read full article on original website
New tenants join Mall at Greece Ridge
This follows four other tenants that came to the mall in 2022.
Organizers want to bring 24/7 bathroom access to downtown Rochester
An event in downtown Rochester over the weekend was designed to provide an opportunity for churches, businesses, and residents to gather and learn about the importance of having 24-hour bathroom access.
Lollypop farm: Second investigation into Iroquois St. home, dog removed
RPD officers confirmed that Animal Control responded to the area that morning.
13 WHAM
Slain Burger King employee remembered with memorial outside restaurant
Rochester, N.Y. — Customers passed a memorial Monday as the drove up to Burger King on Lyell Avenue. It's in memory of Sideic Robinson, 19, an employee who was shot and killed while leaving work Saturday night. "It’s not like he was out dealing drugs on corner or anything...
Sunrise Smart Start: Body found on Buffalo Rd., stolen vehicle with children inside
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 12, 2023.
RPD: Woman strikes tree during hit-and-run on Hudson Ave. and Berlin St.
A woman hit a tree Monday morning after her car was struck from behind, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
WHEC TV-10
Bar on East Main Street burglarized
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage
UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
13 WHAM
New stores open at Mall at Greece Ridge
The Mall at Greece Ridge is celebrating the grand opening of several new stores. Journeys Kidz takes over the space formerly held by Journeys, located between JCPenney and Macy's. The store, which the mall described as "big kid shoes in little kid sizes,” features cartoons and music for kids.
RPD: Woman stabbed at Fernwood Park Apartments
At around 8:30 a.m., Goodman Section Officers, according to the RPD, responded to the Fernwood Park Apartments on Waring Rd.
The National Weather Service Has Issued A Winter Weather Advisory
CNY – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for today, Tuesday Jan. 17 for the Central New York, Northern PA area. A mix of freezing rain/rain is forecast:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
Police search for suspect in Pittsford jewelry shop robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Source jewelry shop in Pittsford Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his 20s entered the store shortly before 2:00 p.m. and asked to see the merchandise. He then allegedly grabbed some of the products and […]
RPD: Woman stabbed during robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St
A woman was stabbed Monday morning during a robbery on Lyell Ave and Avery St., according to the Rochester Police Department
13 WHAM
Car stolen from couple visiting Rochester area from NYC, used in string of crimes
Fairport, N.Y. — UPDATE (Jan. 13): Police confirm the couple's stolen car has been recovered in Rochester. The couple told 13WHAM their credit cards, baby car seats were stolen, and trash was left behind. No arrests have been made, as the investigation continues. Original story:. Fairport, N.Y. — Dan...
13 WHAM
Missing Rochester teen found safe
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King
UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
Car stolen with children inside in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
