Henrietta, NY

News 8 WROC

Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Gas restored to hundreds in Steuben County after outage

UPDATE: The Steuben County Office of Emergency Management has issued a statement regarding a natural gas service outage Monday night that affected hundreds of residents. The release is as follows: Natural gas service has been restored to more than 444 services in the Town of Wayne,Tyrone (Schuyler County) and Barrington (Yates County) with the remaining […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

New stores open at Mall at Greece Ridge

The Mall at Greece Ridge is celebrating the grand opening of several new stores. Journeys Kidz takes over the space formerly held by Journeys, located between JCPenney and Macy's. The store, which the mall described as "big kid shoes in little kid sizes,” features cartoons and music for kids.
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Rochester teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

19-year-old identified in homicide at Rochester Burger King

UPDATE: The Burger King employee shot and killed has been identified by the Rochester Police Department as 19-year-old Rochester city resident Sideic Robinson. Lt. Greg Bello told News 8 on Monday, Robinson was a productive member of society, working a weekend shift when his life was cut short. He said it’s a tragic story with […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
ROCHESTER, NY

