New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer
SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still seeking information in the death of Webb
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb. Webb was murdered at a party where over 700+ individuals attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield, North Carolina on Green Acres Road. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation...
Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GOLDSBORO POLICE: Child expected to recover after being shot by another child
Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway
GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child
8-year-old accidentally shoots relative, age 7, in Goldsboro, police say
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder. According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department. Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick...
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Greenville police: Man dies after being shot, crashing vehicle into apartment building
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
Kenansville police looking for hit & run driver after pedestrian & two vehicles hit
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them find a hit & run driver who struck a person and two vehicles in a parking lot this morning. Kenansville police said it happened at Jackson’s IGA on South Main Street. Police said...
Craven County Veteran encourages Veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek free treatment
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning Tuesday, registered or unregistered Veterans will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any VA or private facility. The updated care policy includes paying for Veterans’ emergency suicide care treatment and reimbursement for prior payment. It also covers transportation costs and follow-up...
7-year-old-injured in accidental shooting in Goldsboro
