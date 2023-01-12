ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

WNCT

New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, Craven County Deputies searched a car during a traffic stop on N.C. 118 Highway & Ange Road in Vanceboro, N.C. They found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and items consistent with sell and distribution of illegal drugs. The driver, Robert Durocher Jr....
VANCEBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer

SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Body Found On Side Of Wayne County Highway

GOLDSBORO – Deputies are investigating the death of a 23 year-old woman whose body was found beside a Wayne County highway. Around 1:50pm Sunday, a passerby called Wayne County 911 and reported seeing a body located on the side of the road in the 3600 block of Salem Church Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two children were involved in an accidental shooting that put one child in the hospital Sunday morning, according to police. Around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Greenville Police arrest murder suspect

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder. According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department. Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

