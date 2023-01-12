Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and friends are playing 2 Phoenix shows. Here's what we know

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will return to the rotating stage of the historic Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix for two performances on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, 2023.

It’s primarily a West Coast tour, launching on May 19 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, and including 20 dates in California (including the iconic Greek Theatre), Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Utah.

Ticket information has yet to be released.

This story will be updated when it's available.

In a press release, Starr said, “It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates.I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send peace and love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

Who's in Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band in 2023

The legendary Beatles drummer launched his All-Starr Band in 1989 and has had a rotating lineup through the years.

This 2023 edition of His All Starr Band includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

Past members include Joe Walsh, Nils Lofgren, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Clarence Clemons, Todd Rundgren, Jim Keltner, Dave Edmunds, Burton Cummings, Timothy B. Schmit, Randy Bachman, Mark Farner, Felix Cavaliere, John Entwistle, Jack Bruce and Peter Frampton.

New Ringo Starr music to tide you over in 2023

In 2022, Starr released an EP titled “EP3,” accompanied by a music video for “Everyone and Everything,” as well as “Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at the Greek 2019” on Blu Ray, DVD, CD and yellow double vinyl.

He also created 500 life-size “Peace and Love” sculptures of his signature hand symbol sold exclusively through Julien’s Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation at juliensauctions.com

