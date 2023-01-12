Read full article on original website
Pariplay Expands with Kiron as Part of Fusion Aggregator Platform
Kiron is a prominent company that develops outstanding products built to thrive in a market that is highly contested. The studio will make a worthwhile addition to the Fusion platform, owned and developed by Pariplay, which brings together third-party brands to create a rich library of gaming options for players.
7777 gaming Launches with Bulgarian Casino Operator Sesame
The partnership will see the supplier launch with popular titles such as Diamonds of Majesty, Honey of Gold, Cash 40, Sea of Treasure, Jinn, and a number of other titles that will be incorporated into Sesame’s gaming offer. 7777 gaming and Sesame Strengthen Presence in Bulgaria. As a result,...
Entain and McLaren F1 Launch Returnship Program
Entain and the McLaren F1 Team joined forces for a new campaign. As announced in 2022, the two companies will work together to inspire women to return to careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Entain and McLaren F1 to Inspire Women to Reignite their Careers. The new initiative,...
Sports IQ Hires Industry Experts Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak
As reported by SBC, Tamlak joins SPorts IQ’s team as trading director, while Deeley will serve as the company’s new commercial director. Before joining Sports IQ, Tamlak was a part of Genius Sports. During his tenure with the company, he held the position of head of risk management for three years. His professional tenure also includes positions with the globally recognized companies Pragmatic Play and GiG.
IMG Designates Horta as DACH SVP and MD
IMG, a global leader in sports events media, has expanded its team with a new addition. The company welcomed the experienced Alberto Horta as its new senior vice president and managing director for the DACH region (Austria, Germany and Switzerland). The new hire will join IMG’s Munich-based office and will...
Sky High Farm Workwear Collaborates With Samira Nasr, Heidi Bivens and More
The Sky High Farm Workwear brand is expanding its team on the heels of four new collaborations. Sky High Farm Workwear — founded by artist Dan Colen to support a nonprofit that works to alleviate food insecurity — has added veteran fashion publicist Kate Mester as its new head of programming and fundraising. Mester most recently worked as Loewe’s head of global VIP relations and held senior positions at PR Consulting.More from WWDSaint Laurent Men's Fall 2023Egonlab Men's Fall 2023Khaite Pre-Fall 2023 Quil Lemons — a photographer whose clients include Valentino, Ssense and Coach — has also joined as contributing artistic director. These...
EGT Selects Alejandro Mosquera Rey as Director in Spain
News of the appointment emerged last week Friday and see the expert replace Christian Kostovski, who previously served as director of its office in Spain. Alejandro Mosquera Rey Becomes Director at EGT’s Spanish Office. Nadia Popova, EGT’s vice president of sales and marketing, welcomed Mosquera Rey to the company’s...
ICE London 2023 to Return Bigger than Ever at ExCeL Centre
The hosts of the event, Clarion Gaming, announced Tuesday that this year’s edition of ICE London 2023, is set to run between February 7 and February 9. Previously, in 2020, ICE London set a record for using a net space of 49,690 square meters. However, the latest edition of the industry expo expands further, taking additional space, and is expected to occupy 51,466 square meters of net space, a new record for the gathering.
Livespins and Yolo Group set a New Paradigm-Changing Alliance
Livespins is a known social gaming platform that is elevating the way people experience iGaming products across the board, allowing audiences to watch, bet, and game along with their favorite streamers or brand ambassadors. Bringing Livespins’ Product Offer to Yolo Group’s Fleet of Casinos. The advanced live stream...
Salsa Technology to Power Weebet with Localized Content
Salsa Technology, a LATAM-oriented provider and aggregator of iGaming solutions, has expanded its local reach through a new deal with the Brazilian platform provider Weebet. The agreement will help both companies augment their presence in the region. Salsa to Provide Weebet with a Vast Array of Content. Under the deal,...
Great Canadian’s Pickering Casino Resort Opens to the Public
Canadian land-based gaming and hospitality group Great Canadian Entertainment announced the opening of Pickering Casino Resort Hotel and its amenities. The brand-new C$500 million ($373 million) Pickering Casino Resort Hotel is located east of downtown Toronto and features a 96,000 square foot casino, Great Canadian Sportsbook, a 2500-seat theater and event space, dining venues, and flexible meeting space.
Better Fan Launches Innovative P2E Betting Platform
Better Fan, a Web3-based platform for sports betting, seeks to further capitalize on the popularity of blockchain solutions through its new platform. The company unveiled a project that combines the best of blockchain with play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics. Better Fan Leveraged Web3 Solutions to Create a Novel Platform. P2E games have...
PMU Names Pribile as Director of Marketing and Product
Pari-Mutuel Urbain (PMU), а French horse racing operator, has expanded its team with the addition of Olivier Pribile as its new director of marketing and product. The experienced worker will leverage his experience with the racing sector to help the company improve its products and help it reach more players.
SIS Boosts Jolibet Racing Content Offer, Expands in Africa
As a result, the operator will benefit from SIS’ advanced round-the-clock live betting content covering the greyhound and horse racing verticals. Jolibet now has a number of excellent premium content to offer to its players. SIS provides the operator with horse racing events in real-time from the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company similarly covers international meets from Latin America, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Canada, Dubai, Germany, and beyond.
SKS365 Is among Italy’s Certified Top Employers
The Top Employers Institute recognized SKS365’s dedication to the well-being of its employees, including it in its ever-growing list of leading people-oriented companies. The operator received praise for its people-related practices and policies, successfully meeting the Institute’s updated list of requirements. SKS365 accepted the distinction with gratitude, pledging to maintain its focus on employees’ needs.
Greentube Grabs Controlling Stake in Alteatec to Boost Its B2B Offer
This acquisition is executed through Greentube Austria, which will now be able to leverage the services and products offered by the company. Greentube to Drive Synergies with Alteatec’s Products. Greentube will leverage Alteatec’s products and offer to enhance its own B2B capabilities and deliver a better and stronger overall...
STS Group Celebrates Successful Fourth Quarter and 2022
On Monday, the company released an update, outlining its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022. The new data revealed that in Q4, 2022, STS enjoyed its highest net gaming revenue (NGR). The NGR for the fourth quarter of 2022 hit PLN 200 million ($46.2 million), marking a significant increase of 47% when compared to the PLN 136 million ($31.4 million) result from the corresponding period in 2021. Additionally, the amount wagered by STS customers in Q4, 2022 hit PLN 1.38 billion ($318.6 million). This result marked a strong 13% increase when compared to the PLN 1.22 billion ($281.6 million) in amount staked for Q4 in 2021.
Review in the UK Estimated Cost of Gambling Harm to over £1B
A government publication in the UK has estimated that the direct financial cost from gambling harm to government and society in England was between £1.05 billion ($1.28 billion) and £1.77 billion ($2.16 billion) but it is likely higher due to the limited available data. 0.5% Struggling, 3.8% at...
Genesis Global License Suspended by Malta Gaming Authority
The sanction from the gambling regulator in the country was announced Tuesday. A statement released by the MGA explains that the suspension of Genesis Global’s license is in effect as of January 16, 2023. MGA Suspends Genesis Global’s Authorization. The Authority explained that the sanction was imposed after...
Symplify Partners with King Billy Casino to Boost Engagement
The new alliance is formed with King Billy Casino and it will help the operator and iGaming brand to improve its customer engagement by delivering tailored and player-centered solutions. Symplify Focuses on Meeting King Billy Casino’s Player Needs. King Billy Casino is already a respected name in the industry...
