On Monday, the company released an update, outlining its financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022. The new data revealed that in Q4, 2022, STS enjoyed its highest net gaming revenue (NGR). The NGR for the fourth quarter of 2022 hit PLN 200 million ($46.2 million), marking a significant increase of 47% when compared to the PLN 136 million ($31.4 million) result from the corresponding period in 2021. Additionally, the amount wagered by STS customers in Q4, 2022 hit PLN 1.38 billion ($318.6 million). This result marked a strong 13% increase when compared to the PLN 1.22 billion ($281.6 million) in amount staked for Q4 in 2021.

1 DAY AGO