Kentucky State

On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps near 60 on Tuesday will give way to clouds and rain by Wednesday. Clouds will move into the Tri-State Tuesday night as lows drop into the middle 30s. On Wednesday, a warm front lifts north of the region and will trigger showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for locally heavy rainfall of 1-2″ and also for possible damaging winds, mainly in Western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Kentucky in a level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms should end on Wednesday night. West winds will kick in and skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday as highs climb into the lower 50s. Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. More rain possible on Sunday.
Thunderstorms Wednesday could become severe

The National Weather Service in Paducah says there's a chance for thunderstorms and locally heavy rain Wednesday afternoon and evening. A quick-moving front could bring one to two inches of rain, and localized flooding is possible with more runoff likely from soil now mostly saturated by recent frequent rains. There...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than 24 hours after severe weather, winter weather is about to take hold across the mountains. Thankfully, this one will be warmer than the last one. Whatever temperature it was at your house at midnight was your daytime high on Friday. For most, it was likely around the 40-degree mark. By the time you wake up, we should be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations and we will continue to slowly drop throughout the day and into the nighttime hours. The rain should change over to snow pretty quickly today and it could be heavy at times. Now, before you get all excited about accumulation, we still don’t think most of the valley locations will get much. Here is our final call for snowfall through Saturday morning.
NWS: 6 twisters touched down in Kentucky on Thursday

Six confirmed tornadoes struck six Kentucky counties on Thursday with wind speeds ranging from 85 miles per hour to 110 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). K105 reported Friday that three twisters touched down in the commonwealth in Mercer, Boyle and Henry counties. Ongoing NWS Survey Team work, though, concluded that additional tornadoes touched down in Ballard, Grant and Madison counties.
This Active Pattern Won’t Slow Down

Good Saturday, everyone. Light snows are slowing down as a seasonably cold day unfolds across Kentucky. As we look ahead, a much more stark change to winter looks to begin later next week, but things remain active ahead of it. As we start the day, watch for slick spots with...
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
NWS confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky Thursday morning, three in central Kentucky. After surveying the damage from Thursday’s storm Friday morning, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds in Madison County. ORIGINAL: According to the NWS, an EF-1...
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge

A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
