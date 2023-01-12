Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
New Haven Independent
Michael E. Pacowta Named President Of Valley United Way
SHELTON — The Valley United Way (VUW) board of directors is pleased to announce that Michael E. Pacowta has been named President and Chief Professional Officer. Pacowta brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for positive change within the organization’s five-town region of Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour, and Shelton. He succeeds Interim President and Chief Executive Officer David Kennedy, who retired on January 9.
Rent-Cap Doorknockers Hit The Hill
Tenants rights advocates from across Connecticut descended on the Hill to knock on nearly 100 doors in their bid to win local renter support for a new rent-hike-stifling legislative campaign. The winter air was frigid as volunteers gathered Saturday afternoon in Trowbridge Square Park to meet up for the first...
New Haven Independent
Elizabeth (Bette) Mae Rumage Luedecker
Elizabeth (Bette) Mae Rumage Luedecker, age, 97, of Bridgeport, passed away January 14, 2023. She was born in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Charles and Bernadine Rumage. Bette grew up in Bridgeport, graduating from St. Charles School, class of 1939 and Central High School Class of 1943. Mrs. Luedecker...
Artspace Director Leaving For Massachusetts
The head of one of New Haven’s leading downtown art galleries is leaving town for a new museum job in the Berkshires, nearly three years after she first stepped into the Ninth Square role. During a Tuesday afternoon phone interview with the Independent, Lisa Dent confirmed that she will...
connecticutexplorer.com
4 Awesome Cuban Restaurants in CT in 2023
Cuban restaurants in CT are few and far between for sure. There are a few great ones here, though, fortunately. Whether you’re in the mood for some tasty Arroz con frijoles nergros or some delicious and authentic croquetas, these Cuban restaurants are sure to satisfy you. There are essentially...
Rev. Morrison Returns To Preach “Good Trouble”
A former New Haven-based faith leader returned to Dixwell Avenue Monday to lift up Martin Luther King Jr.‘s legacy of church-led progressive political action. That pastor is Rev. Eldren Morrison. On Monday, Morrison traveled north from his current job helming the Shaw Temple African Methodist Episcopal (AME) church in...
New York YIMBY
Stamford URBY Phase Two Nears Completion at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut
Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, will soon debut phase two of a residential complex at 1 Greyrock Place in Stamford, Connecticut. Designed by international architecture firm Concrete Amsterdam, Stamford Urby phase two will add 176 rental apartments, following 464 rental units introduced in 2019 as part of phase one.
Word On The Street: How An Olympian Keeps Running
Boubacar Diallo momentarily locked up his furniture store Tuesday morning to run across the street to make a deposit at New Haven Bank. He’d be right back to try to keep commerce flowing on Whalley Avenue. Diallo knows about running. He ran the 100-meter competition representing his native Senegal...
At MLK Rally, Labor Marks Grad Union Win
Days after Yale graduate student-workers officially won union recognition in a landslide election, a labor coalition in New Haven celebrated that victory while rallying in in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s vision of working class justice. One hundred New Haven Rising and UNITE HERE labor organizers...
NBC Connecticut
Dozens Take Part in 53rd MLK Love March in New Haven
People of all ages marched together in New Haven on Sunday to commemorate the work and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It's a tradition that spans five decades in the city thanks to the late pastor George W. Hampton. After meeting King, Hampton was inspired to create a march of his own.
connecticuthistory.org
Dr. King’s Dream Had Roots in Connecticut
In the summer of 1944 a young Martin Luther King Jr. worked at the Simsbury tobacco farm of Cullman Brothers, Inc. Like many other African American students from the South who came to work in Connecticut’s fields, he hoped to earn money for school and his family. King’s letters...
Abdussabur: BOE Should Show Up
The city’s Board of Education should ditch the remote and resume meeting in person to tackle the school system’s challenges, in the view of Democratic mayoral candidate Shafiq Abdussabur. Abdussabur made the suggestion Tuesday during an interview on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program.
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
ncsl.org
Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver
Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
NBC Connecticut
Man Wanted on 21 Warrants from 2 States Arrested Outside Westfarms: Police
West Hartford police arrested two men outside Westfarms mall Saturday night after finding a vehicle that authorities believe was connected to several crimes throughout Connecticut as well as Massachusetts. They said one of the men was wanted on 21 warrants from several cities and towns in the two states. West...
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
buckeyefirearms.org
Did Gun Control Just Admit Firearm Manufacturing is a Net Positive for Communities?
A recent column in The Atlantic on the decline and despair of New Haven, Conn., caught my attention. It's an area that many of those associated with the firearm industry are, at least, aware of. For me, it's a little closer to home. It's where my family's roots run deep – both in the city and in the firearm industry.
darientimes.com
Ansonia begins demolition of former city landmark
ANSONIA — Watching an excavator begin demolishing the SHW Casting complex downtown brought back a flood of memories for Ed Musante. Musante, 70, worked at the plant decades ago, but his memories remain vivid, if not particularly pleasant. "I lasted for two weeks," Musante said of his job at...
Stamford Corridor of Interstate 95 Named the Most Congested in U.S.
On Tuesday (1/10/23) Forbes Magazine published an article about traffic congestion in the U.S. The article had very little to do with the State of CT, except for one blurb. Forbes published transportation study findings from INRIX about time spent in traffic. The study set out to determine which cities in America were the worst for time stuck in traffic.
Comments / 1