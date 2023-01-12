Read full article on original website
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
lakesarearadio.net
Victim ID’d After Wahpeton Shooting Outside Ice Arena; Suspect Still At Large
WAHPETON, ND (KDLM) – A man has died following a shooting outside the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena last night while a youth hockey game was taking place inside the arena. Wahpeton Police were dispatched on a shots-fired call to the area near the Ella Stern &...
kfgo.com
Moorhead man arrested in Monticello shooting
MONTICELLO, Minn. (KFGO) – A Moorhead man has been arrested for a shooting in Monticello. Police were called Monday night to a park and compost site to find a man near the entrance who had been shot multiple times and appeared to have also been assaulted. He’s 44-year-old Jade Nickels of Monticello. Nickels is in serious but stable condition.
KFYR-TV
40-year-old Fargo woman arrested for DUI in crash Monday
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol say a car was traveling too fast for icy and snow covered roads on I-29 southbound near Fargo Monday around 1 p.m. when it lost control and overturned. The driver was not injured, but was arrested on DUI charges. Troopers are...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested for DUI following rollover crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing DUI charges after rolling her car in Fargo Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., authorities say 40-year-old Esperanza Villegas Mata was southbound on I-29, near the 19th Ave. interchange, when she lost control of her Chevrolet Malibu. Troopers say the vehicle...
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
valleynewslive.com
Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus. Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
Brainerd Man Hurt After Medical Emergency Leads to Car Crash
BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Brainerd man had to be taken to the hospital after a medical condition led to him crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. The crash happened Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. about two miles north of Little Falls. The sheriff's office says 45-year-old Garrett...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of apartment fires under investigation in FM Metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A pair of early morning apartment fires here in the FM Metro are under investigation. The first happened in South Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to the complex East of West Acres Mall off 15th avenue south around 1:30 a.m. after alarms rang out for a fire.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two injured as driver crashes into Amish horse-drawn buggy
Two people were injured when a driver crashed into an Amish horse-drawn buggy in Otter Tail County on Wednesday. The incident just before 11 a.m. saw a 42-year-old woman from Deer Creek driving a Ford Explorer SUV on County Hwy 50 when she crested a hill only to see the buggy at the bottom of the slope going the same direction.
valleynewslive.com
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours. The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.
fergusnow.com
Missing Wilkin County Child has been Found
Wilkin County Sheriff’s office has located missing teen from the Wahpeton area. The missing juvenile 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was located by authorities after a search lasting over 4 months as the initial report was on August 22nd. 15-year-old Caleb Hilde was considered a missing/runaway juvenile back in august of...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Home daycare evacuated after fire in attached garage
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency responders rushed to the scene of a fire in Fergus Falls on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:45 a.m. to the 912 North Buse Street. The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported heavy black smoke rolling from a garage...
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man who died after snowmobile broke through the ice identified
OTTERTAIL, MN - The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died when the snowmobile he was riding on went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. He was 64-year old Scott Simdorn of Ottertail. Two snowmobiles and an ATV all broke through the ice Saturday night....
lakesarearadio.net
Nick Christenson State Farm Moves To New Location
“We outgrew the space on the corner,” says Christenson. “But we are keeping State Farm in the same building where it has been for the last 60 years,”. The new location, located at 107 Graystone Plaza, has been under construction for the past month, getting fresh paint, trim, doors, and a kitchen installed.
kfgo.com
Two arrested after stabbing in south Fargo, victim suffered puncture wound
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested after a stabbing in south Fargo Thursday night. Just before midnight, Fargo Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The 911 caller told officers he’d witnessed the altercation and provided a description of the male suspect and his vehicle.
lakesarearadio.net
Hawley Boys Holds Off Annandale in OT in Crossover Classic
PERHAM, MN (KRCQ/KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets survived overtime against the defending State AA Champion Annandale Cardinals on Saturday, winning 42-41 in overtime to improve to 6-4. The game was a part of the seven-game Breakdown Crossover Classic at the Hive in Perham. Annandale started the game on a...
