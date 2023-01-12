ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bombardier raises 2022 revenue, free cash flow outlook

(Reuters) – Canada’s Bombardier Inc raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow on Tuesday, underpinned by robust demand for private jet travel. The Montreal-based planemaker now expects full-year revenue to come in at about $6.9 billion, up from its prior outlook of about $6.5 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to post an annual revenue of $6.56 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Canada annual inflation rate falls to 6.3% in December on gasoline

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s annual inflation rate eased to 6.3% in December, slightly lower than expected, mainly due to slower yearly growth in gas prices, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Analysts had expected the headline inflation number to fall to 6.4% from 6.8% in November. Month-over-month, inflation was...
Hugo Boss FY preliminary results beat own guidance

(Reuters) – Hugo Boss on Tuesday reported a double-digit rise in preliminary full-year sales and earnings, slightly ahead of its own guidance, citing ongoing solid demand after a brand revamp during 2022. Currency-adjusted sales in 2022 rose 27% to a record level of 3.65 billion euros ($3.95 billion), the...
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked

(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks. Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
