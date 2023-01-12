Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Bombardier raises 2022 revenue, free cash flow outlook
(Reuters) – Canada’s Bombardier Inc raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow on Tuesday, underpinned by robust demand for private jet travel. The Montreal-based planemaker now expects full-year revenue to come in at about $6.9 billion, up from its prior outlook of about $6.5 billion. Analysts on average expect the company to post an annual revenue of $6.56 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Canada annual inflation rate falls to 6.3% in December on gasoline
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s annual inflation rate eased to 6.3% in December, slightly lower than expected, mainly due to slower yearly growth in gas prices, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. Analysts had expected the headline inflation number to fall to 6.4% from 6.8% in November. Month-over-month, inflation was...
Hugo Boss FY preliminary results beat own guidance
(Reuters) – Hugo Boss on Tuesday reported a double-digit rise in preliminary full-year sales and earnings, slightly ahead of its own guidance, citing ongoing solid demand after a brand revamp during 2022. Currency-adjusted sales in 2022 rose 27% to a record level of 3.65 billion euros ($3.95 billion), the...
FTX says $415 million in crypto was hacked
(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX said in a report to creditors on Tuesday that about $415 million in cryptocurrency had been stolen as a result of hacks. Some $323 million in crypto had been hacked from FTX’s international exchange and $90 million had been hacked from its U.S. exchange since it filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, CEO John Ray said in a separate statement on Tuesday.
