Team Fortress 2's Massive Leak Reveals Totally Unseen Content
Some games refuse to die, and "Team Fortress 2" is one of those games. Despite being almost a decade-and-a-half old, the first-person shooter that had a turbulent development cycle continues to be popular despite it having already run its course. A massive leak for "Team Fortress 2" made its way to the internet, showcasing tons of in-game assets and even some unused content players never got to see.
Lone Ruin Review: A Gorgeous But Limited Rogue-Like
The rogue-like genre has exploded in recent years thanks to the massive success of games like "Hades," "Slay the Spire," and "Dead Cells." Now, the developers of "Hell is Other Demons," Cuddle Monster Games, has released its sophomore title, "Lone Ruin." With gorgeous graphics filled with contrast, a spell-focused approach to combat, and three difficulty levels, "Lone Ruin" offers players a classic twin-stick shooter rogue-like experience.
How To Turn On Contextual Tap In Warzone 2.0
Aside from fine-tuning controller sensitivity and mapping buttons, there are a few other settings players should look at to up their game in "Warzone 2.0." For example, there is a setting that many believe turns off the heavily controversial skill-based matchmaking. One of the most popular settings to adjust in the first "Warzone" was Contextual Tap. Because the reload button (X on Xbox and Square on PlayStation) is the same as the interact button, players, by default, have to hold down to the button to interact with doors and objects on the map. As a result, this can lose players seconds of precious time on the battlefield.
The Metroid Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The "Metroid" series has been a staple of Nintendo for over three decades. From the humble beginnings of the first game, which helped to launch the Metroidvania subgenre, to the bold return to the return of Samus in the most recent game, "Metroid Dread," the series remains one of Nintendo's most enduring franchises.
Is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Now that the "Nioh" franchise is behind it, developer Team Ninja is steadily approaching its March 3, 2023 release date for "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty." While the title will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, it's also aiming to blow players away on Xbox and PC Game Pass.
We May Finally Know What Will Be In The GTA 6 Announcement Trailer
In September 2022, a "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, but since then, there's been no official information on the game. Rockstar broke its silence on the leak, explaining that it shouldn't affect the game's development timeline, but the company has refrained from making its own official announcement about the game. Without an official trailer or game footage to comb through, fans are eagerly looking for clues everywhere – even in unreleased items in "GTA Online." While the official announcement trailer hasn't arrived just yet, fans think they know what it might contain. Unfortunately, the information comes as part of another potential leak.
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
Ash's Final Pokémon Episode Opening Is Determined To Make Us Cry
After finally becoming a Pokemon champion, the journey of Ash Ketchum, the world's most experienced 10-year-old Pokemon trainer, is finally coming to a close. The "Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master" series will be made up of 11 parts, and the original version in Japanese begins airing on January 13, 2023. Unfortunately, we don't know when the English dubbed version or subtitles will be available, and the current English title is even a rough translation of the Japanese title rather than an official adaptation for the language. Nevertheless, it's sure to be an emotional rollercoaster for longtime fans of the anime as the series overhauls its narrative focus.
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Wants Some Fans To Pay 470 Dollars For The Game
Fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of "Final Fantasy 16," which is set to launch on June 22, 2023, exclusively on the PS5. This isn't the first time that a "Final Fantasy" game has started out as a PlayStation exclusive, but it appears that there has been an outcry from fans who want to be able to play the game on PC right away. Others are seemingly looking to wait out Sony's timed exclusivity, hoping that the game will come to PC eventually. This isn't just wishful thinking either. It does seem probable that "Final Fantasy 16" will come to PC in due course. Every other mainline game in the series has, and a recent trailer for the game stated that it would be "not available on other platforms until 12.31.2023." This doesn't explicitly state that the game will be coming to PC six months after its initial launch, but many fans who've been reading between the lines appear to believe it to be the natural conclusion.
What's The Big Deal With Shiny Pokémon?
Many diehard "Pokémon" fans know the feeling of excitement that comes from catching a Shiny Pokémon. These randomly-generated pocket monsters, which sparkle and feature shading that deviates from the species standard, have been in the series since the second generation games "Pokémon Gold" and "Silver," according to Bulbapedia. But where did they come from? How did Pokémon developer Game Freak come up with the idea? And why have they risen to such heights of popularity?
Is Skull And Bones Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Fans were sure that Ubisoft's "Skull and Bones" would finally release because it was rated by the ESRB and had a planned release date of November 8, 2022, but it was hit with another delay. This time, it was scheduled to launch on March 9, 2023, when there wouldn't be a "God of War: Ragnarok" to release alongside it. However, in a news release, Ubisoft has announced that for the sixth time, "Skull and Bones" will be delayed yet again. The title is now aiming to release sometime between 2023 and 2024.
Kandria Review: Hope In Pixels
Developed and published by indie game developer Shirakumo Games, "Kandria" is an ambitious indie title that has been drawing attention from fans of pixelated graphics and those who enjoy the exploration component of open-world games. "Kandria's" gameplay is akin to 2D platformers such as "Celeste" and "Treasures of the Aegean," while blending the unique features of deep exploration, old-world lore discovery, and combat into a nostalgic, mysterious world that is just waiting to be uncovered.
What To Expect From The Lost Ark X Witcher Crossover Event
"Lost Ark," the ARPG MMO from Amazon released in early 2022, welcomes Geralt of Rivea in a crossover with "The Witcher." While patches may not be focused on fixing infuriating bugs, the crossover event looks promising for both "Lost Ark" and "The Witcher" fans – and it's even better for fans of both series.
Meta Is Finally Saying Goodbye To This Headset
Meta has just informed its users that it is about to drop social support for the original Quest 1 VR headset. This is a big loss for many of those who use the device, as the social aspects of VR have always been one of its major draws. Meta itself pushes this as one of the reasons to buy its headsets, boasting that users will have the ability to "host game nights from anywhere, meet up at a live concert or join a community and build whatever you can imagine, together."
How Long Does It Take To Beat Zelda: Ocarina Of Time?
"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" single-handedly redefined what a 3D action-RPG game could look like when it was released back in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. Still, even over two decades later, the game remains in the conversation — not just in regard to the entire "The Legend of Zelda" franchise, but even occasionally the best games of all time.
Is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Star Wars: Jedi Survivor" is finally on the way to "Star Wars" fans and gamers. The highly anticipated follow-up to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives on March 17 and is already looking to be a worthy successor to a game that won praise from critics for its solid combat and story. Fans are ready to wield a lightsaber – or two – against the forces of the Empire again, and owners of the Nintendo Switch are no exception. The question, of course, is whether or not they'll be able to.
YouTube's New Policies Are Causing Problems For The Gaming Community
Contrary to YouTube's promises of more ways to monetize content, gaming content creators will now have a tougher time on the site. In November, Google announced several significant changes to the site's advertiser-friendly guidelines. Those guidelines have begun to go into effect over the last few weeks, and immediate results have been less than stellar for creators in the gaming community.
One Piece Odyssey: Why You'll Probably Want To Use Auto Battle And Speed Up
Early reviews for "One Piece Odyssey" all said the same thing -– it's a masterpiece for "One Piece" fans, and part of the reason for that is the impressive combat system. It's intricate enough to be fun but not too challenging, and it pushed the boundaries of the genre according to some critics. Despite this, there may be some moments where players want to utilize the auto-battle feature and the speed-up feature built into the game.
Top Twitch Streamer Ibai Reveals Devastating News About His Eyesight
Ibai Llanos – who simply goes by Ibai on his channel – is a Spanish language streamer on Twitch with over 12 million followers and a mighty presence in the sports world. Ibai set a Twitch record for most concurrent viewers at once, with over 3 million people tuning in to his broadcast before a boxing match (via Dot Esports). While Ibai's fame didn't happen overnight, he one of the streamers who absolutely dominated 2022, racking up over 108 million cumulative hours watched throughout the year. Still, fame doesn't shield streamers from devastating personal problems, and Ibai is now facing a health scare that could drastically alter his career.
Nintendo Switch Won't Turn On: Here's How To Fix It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Nintendo Switch is generally considered a pretty reliable piece of hardware. It was designed to function as both a home console and a portable device, so Nintendo wanted to ensure it wasn't overly fragile. It had to make sure the console could withstand a bit of handling and continue functioning as intended. Still, that doesn't mean things can't go wrong – even for those who never take their console off the dock. In fact, several users have reported that their Switch suddenly would not power on. As it turns out, a few things can cause this, so users shouldn't panic and throw out their expensive gaming console without first trying a few tricks to fix it.
