Fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of "Final Fantasy 16," which is set to launch on June 22, 2023, exclusively on the PS5. This isn't the first time that a "Final Fantasy" game has started out as a PlayStation exclusive, but it appears that there has been an outcry from fans who want to be able to play the game on PC right away. Others are seemingly looking to wait out Sony's timed exclusivity, hoping that the game will come to PC eventually. This isn't just wishful thinking either. It does seem probable that "Final Fantasy 16" will come to PC in due course. Every other mainline game in the series has, and a recent trailer for the game stated that it would be "not available on other platforms until 12.31.2023." This doesn't explicitly state that the game will be coming to PC six months after its initial launch, but many fans who've been reading between the lines appear to believe it to be the natural conclusion.

5 DAYS AGO