Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!Ty D.Cumberland, MD
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous DonorsLarry LeaseCumberland, MD
Related
WVNews
United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties (West Virginia) to host Give to Win Auction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties' Give to Win Auction, Raffle and 50/50 is back and bigger than ever this year, the agency has announced. Supporting the United Way's annual fundraising campaign, more than 70 items, ranging from trips and adventures to...
WVNews
Preston seeking HUBZone designation to allow small businesses to bid on federal contracts
CHARLESTON — Governor Jim Justice announced last week that he has petitioned the federal government for Preston, Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe Counties to be approved as governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price...
WVNews
Lynn Nelson USE.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Twenty-First Judicial Circuit Judge Lynn Nelson has announced that…
WVNews
Courthouse front.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The Mineral County Commission will be kicking in approximately $1.…
WVNews
FTR
KINGWOOD — Karen Lee Pyles, 50, of Terra Alta, was charged with battery on a health care provider Jan. 11. According to a criminal complaint, Pyles bit a health care provider at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, breaking the skin, when the provider adjusted Pyles’ head on a pillow so that she could run a test.
WVNews
Fairmont man pleads guilty to Harrison, West Virginia, drug crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Fairmont man became the first individual to plead guilty during the next-to-last grand jury term for 31-year Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. Dorian Darnel Clay Jr., indicted on Jan. 4 and arraigned late last week, entered a plea to possession with...
WVNews
County commissioners agree to lease purchase of EMS equipment
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners tentatively approved buying some equipment for Union Ambulance, and set another work session on EMS funding, at their meeting last week. They also discussed pending requests for American Rescue Program Act funds that haven’t been funded.
WVNews
Huggins still has a special bond with his former players
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bob Huggins has always had a special bond with his former players, a tradition he carried over to West Virginia. That is at the core of his newest coaching hire, replacing his longtime assistant Larry Harrison with DerMarr Johnson, perhaps the most celebrated player he ever recruited.
WVNews
East Fairmont swarms Buckhannon-Upshur after week layoff, 74-45
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After finishing 2022 with a perfect 7-0 record, East Fairmont had stumbled a bit to enter the New Year, losing to rival Fairmont Senior and then getting taken to overtime by Lincoln. Playing for the first time in a week, there were no such...
WVNews
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
WVNews
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
WVNews
WVU travels to Kansas for mid-week matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a midweek matchup at Kansas on Wednesday in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse.
WVNews
Search continues for the best schemes for diverse WVU men's hoop team
West Virginia’s use of a smaller lineup in the latter half of the Oklahoma game produced good results, but head coach Bob Huggins noted that doesn’t presage the wholesale use of that group in all situations as the Big 12 conference season continues. “We’re going to try as...
WVNews
Larry Harrison releases statement on his dismissal
In his 16th season as West Virginia’s assistant basketball coach, Larry Harrison was suddenly dismissed from that position last Thursday. Five days later the 67-year-old Harrison made a statement via Twitter:
WVNews
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
Comments / 0