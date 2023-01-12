ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, WV

WVNews

Preston seeking HUBZone designation to allow small businesses to bid on federal contracts

CHARLESTON — Governor Jim Justice announced last week that he has petitioned the federal government for Preston, Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe Counties to be approved as governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FTR

KINGWOOD — Karen Lee Pyles, 50, of Terra Alta, was charged with battery on a health care provider Jan. 11. According to a criminal complaint, Pyles bit a health care provider at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, breaking the skin, when the provider adjusted Pyles’ head on a pillow so that she could run a test.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Fairmont man pleads guilty to Harrison, West Virginia, drug crime

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Fairmont man became the first individual to plead guilty during the next-to-last grand jury term for 31-year Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. Dorian Darnel Clay Jr., indicted on Jan. 4 and arraigned late last week, entered a plea to possession with...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

County commissioners agree to lease purchase of EMS equipment

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners tentatively approved buying some equipment for Union Ambulance, and set another work session on EMS funding, at their meeting last week. They also discussed pending requests for American Rescue Program Act funds that haven’t been funded.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Huggins still has a special bond with his former players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bob Huggins has always had a special bond with his former players, a tradition he carried over to West Virginia. That is at the core of his newest coaching hire, replacing his longtime assistant Larry Harrison with DerMarr Johnson, perhaps the most celebrated player he ever recruited.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont swarms Buckhannon-Upshur after week layoff, 74-45

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After finishing 2022 with a perfect 7-0 record, East Fairmont had stumbled a bit to enter the New Year, losing to rival Fairmont Senior and then getting taken to overtime by Lincoln. Playing for the first time in a week, there were no such...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

West Virginia women make statement against Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU travels to Kansas for mid-week matchup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) returns to the road for a midweek matchup at Kansas on Wednesday in Lawrence, Kansas. Tipoff against the Jayhawks is set for 8 p.m. ET, inside Allen Fieldhouse.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising

The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
MORGANTOWN, WV

