Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Black History Month celebration to feature attorney, former State Rep

YAKIMA, Wash.- As part of Black History Month in February Yakima will welcome Dr. Jesse Wineberry for a series of events at the Convention Center and Beauchamp Community Center on Febrary 2 and 3. Wineberry served 5 terms in the Washington state House of Representatives from 1985-1995 and according to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Congressman Newhouse tours Yakima for insight on crime

YAKIMA, Wash. - Congressman Dan Newhouse made the journey to Yakima to gather information about the crime in the Yakima Valley. Newhouse hosted roundtable discussions and toured facilities to understand the status of the area. Newhouse started his day in a discussion with Safe Yakima Valley and its mentor program....
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial officially joins MultiCare system

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System has completed the acquisition of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and its associated clinics. The hospital, which will now be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital, will welcome more than 2,700 new employees to the Yakima area according to a MultiCare press release. “MultiCare...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
GRANDVIEW, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wet Weather...then Sunshine

Mostly cloudy with rain and rain/snow mix developing overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Rain/snow mix mainly impacting the Kittitas Valley and a slight chance in the Yakima Valley less than ½" of accumulation. Rain for the Columbia Basin after 4 am into Wednesday midday. Wednesday rain likely...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Patchy fog and sun

Partly sunny with patchy morning fog, locally dense in the Kittitas Valley. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. Dense Fog Advisory - Kittitas Valley... Until 10 AM. Visibility at or below ¼ mile at times. Watch for icy spots...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The City of Prosser and its residents struggling with stray and feral cats

PROSSER, Wash. --- Several colonies of stray and feral cats are throughout the city of Prosser and some residents have taken the population control into their own hands. John Rankin and Sheri Wilkins have helped establish the Facebook group "Prosser Friends of Ferals" to trap, neuter and release stray and feral cats in the city.
PROSSER, WA

