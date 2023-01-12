'These people are heroes': Five church volunteers struck by a car while helping bicyclist

An Augusta pastor said the same heart that led five church volunteers to help with a free after-school program Wednesday night also led them to run into a busy intersection to help a bicyclist who was hit by a car.

Just before 7 p.m., a child leaving the program alerted volunteers that someone was injured at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way. The volunteers rushed to the man's aid and formed a prayer circle around him to protect him from being hit again. Moments later, the group was struck by an oncoming car.

"It just shows that there are great people in this world," said Pastor Yannik McKie, CEO of the Purpose Center in Augusta. "We throw around the word 'hero' a lot, but in my mind, these people are heroes because of their heart and what they were willing to do for this man and for these kids."

McKie said two of the three volunteers that were admitted to the hospital were released early Thursday.

While the Purpose Center considered cancelling the after-school program Thursday in wake of the crash, McKie said volunteers felt called to continue on.

"We decided to move forward because we want to show these kids how much we love and care about them," he said. "The mantra for the Purpose Center is 'overcoming challenges and maximizing your potential.' ... We believe this is an opportunity to minister to our students who saw the accident and model faith and resilience."

Dozens of locals took to Facebook to send prayers to the volunteers.

"When people know your heart, their hearts go out to you when they know you're suffering," McKie said. "I was encouraged by how many people have reached out on different social media channels and reached out to me and my team personally to show their love and support."