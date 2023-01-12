ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed out Thursday."

The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Atlanta Hawks 114-105 at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo played 35 minutes and had seven points, 18 rebounds and ten assists.

The two-time MVP is in the middle of an outstanding season and has averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

In addition, he has helped lead the Bucks to a 27-14 record in their first 41 games.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference but only 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Bucks are 5-5, but they are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Heat, they come into the matchup with a 22-20 record in 42 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the east.

They are 8.0 games behind the Celtics and 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 11-9 in the 20 games they have played away from Wisconsin, while the Heat are 12-9 in 21 games hosted at home in Miami, Florida.

This will be the first time the two teams have faced off this season.

