Dr. Martens is joining the Lunar New Year celebrations with the launch of a limited-edition “Year of the Rabbit” series of its classic 1460 Lace-Up Boot and 1461 Oxfords. The silhouettes are reimagined following this year’s Chinese zodiac sign of the rabbit and feature striking, “lucky” red and gold accents along the welt stitching, heel loop, and soles. Built from smooth leather, both pairs are adorned with bold gold D rings and aglets, as well as laced with a unique metallic charm. Furthermore, the special-edition high-tops arrive in black air-cushioned soles, while the 3-eye soles do so in a semi-translucent red finish. Elsewhere, both pairs come in special seasonal packaging with red alternate laces.

1 DAY AGO