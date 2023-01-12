Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Charles Jeffrey's LOVERBOY Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
Charles Jeffrey‘s LOVERBOY made its Italian debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, with a collection dedicated to the “workers,” “posers” and “snakes” of the world. The Fall/Winter 2023 collection was split into the above categories, first introducing its audience to the “workers.”...
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Hypebae
From K-Pop Fans to Pointed Collars, the Highlights at Prada's FW23 Menswear Show
This weekend has been a busy one, with the fashion crowd at Milan Fashion Week Men’s to witness the Fall/Winter 2023 collections from houses like Prada. Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada, arguably the most anticipated names to present this week, highlighted simplicity and modernism in their latest show. Social...
Hypebae
Fendi Debuts Bags Literally Shaped Like Baguettes on FW23 Menswear Runway
You may have heard of Fendi‘s iconic Baguette bag, but have you seen Silvia Venturini Fendi‘s latest clutches that are, literally, shaped like loaves of the French baguette?. The designer showcased her Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection for the house at Milan Fashion Week Men’s, delivering looks focused on...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Stuns in Backless Hooded Gown at Saint Laurent Menswear Show
Jenna Ortega continues to embrace her Wednesday era, attending Anthony Vaccarello‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show for Saint Laurent in Paris wearing an all-black look. The actor arrived at the show’s venue wearing a backless, hooded gown, with her bangs peeping through. She complemented her look with bold eyeliner and nude lips as well as bold gold jewelry, attending the presentation alongside an unsurprisingly impressive guest list additionally including Ten of NCT, Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN and Al Pacino.
Hypebae
Nike and UK Label Corteiz Confirm Upcoming Collaboration
If you’re London-based, chances are you’ve come across people wearing the letters “CRTZ” on their joggers or across their chests. It’s either that or the prison-esque logo that frequently adorns T-shirts, tank tops and hoodies, which is the marker of the London-based label Corteiz. With...
Hypebae
Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans Drop "Chocolate Valley Resort" Collaboration
Streetwear savant Joe Freshgoods has partnered with Vans yet against, bringing his Midwestern expertise to winter wear, presenting “Chocolate Valley Resort,” a delicious assortment of dynamic footwear and a carefully considered collection of clothing. Grounded in a color palette of decadent beiges and strawberry pinks, the collaboration’s sneakers...
Hypebae
Telfar Is Dropping Logo Wallets in 17 Colorways
Building on its cult-loved handbags, Telfar is expanding its accessory range with its first-ever logo wallets. In true Telfar fashion, the design — crafted with 100% genuine leather — comes with the New York brand’s recognizable T branding embossed on the front. Featuring a zipper closure, the walletc= comes with six card compartments and a large pocket to store your cash. The lineup is led by “Black” and “Chocolate” color options, followed by “Cream,” “Dark Olive” and “Navy” as well as eye-catching iterations like “Highlighter Yellow” and “Green Screen.”
Hypebae
Surface Project's FW23 Collection is Dedicated to Space Cowgirls
Copenhagen-based footwear label Surface Project is gearing up to debut its all-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Dubbed “Space Cowgirl,” the range offers a handful of cheerful silhouettes along with bright colors to deliver a buoyant mood during harrowing times. The lookbook juxtaposes unfussy urban styling with mossy footwear silhouettes,...
Hypebae
Baum und Pferdgarten SS23 Offers an Evocative Portrait of a Timeless Woman
Baum und Pferdgarten explores the concept of eternal style through its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, titled”Timeless Woman.” The release continues the imprint’s celebration of the everlasting sophistication from previous seasons, yet this time, exalting what has permanence in a female sartorial arsenal. The delicate range begins with deep...
Hypebae
Harry Styles Will Perform at This Year's BRIT Awards
Nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards were announced last week and to no-one’s surprise, Harry Styles is at the top of the list. Nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ as well as being included in the ‘Pop/R&B’ category, the singer has also just been confirmed to perform on the night.
Hypebae
Step Into the Lunar New Year With Dr. Martens Special-Edition 1460 and 1461 Boots
Dr. Martens is joining the Lunar New Year celebrations with the launch of a limited-edition “Year of the Rabbit” series of its classic 1460 Lace-Up Boot and 1461 Oxfords. The silhouettes are reimagined following this year’s Chinese zodiac sign of the rabbit and feature striking, “lucky” red and gold accents along the welt stitching, heel loop, and soles. Built from smooth leather, both pairs are adorned with bold gold D rings and aglets, as well as laced with a unique metallic charm. Furthermore, the special-edition high-tops arrive in black air-cushioned soles, while the 3-eye soles do so in a semi-translucent red finish. Elsewhere, both pairs come in special seasonal packaging with red alternate laces.
Hypebae
Big Bang's Taeyang Is Givenchy's Newest Brand Ambassador
K-pop stars are continuing to take over the fashion space with Givenchy naming Big Bang‘s Taeyang its newest brand ambassador. This isn’t the first time the fashion house has partnered with a South Korean musician under Matthew M. Williams‘ direction. In February 2021, Givenchy announced SM Entertainment‘s virtual hybrid K-pop group aespa as its global brand ambassador.
Hypebae
Here's How BLACKPINK's Jennie Styled the New AMBUSH® Bunny Balaclava
BLACKPINK member Jennie celebrated her 27th birthday in style, as she posed for a couple of sweet photos wearing a fluffy pink Bunny Balaclava from AMBUSH®. The new balaclavas dropped for Lunar New Year, and arrived in baby pink and soft grey, with the latter still awaiting an official release date. The balaclava arrives in a soft polyamide and polyester fabric blend, complete with plush bunny ears in a bid to commemorate the Year of the Rabbit.
Hypebae
Rihanna Morphes Into a Y2K Bratz Doll for New Savage Fenty Campaign
If you didn’t know it by now, ’00s beauty trends are back and in full effect from makeup, nails and hairstyles. Let Rihanna‘s Y2K braids be a prime example if you need further confirmation of this. In a photoshoot for her new Savage Sports campaign, the icon...
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Glow in the Dark"
Nike is continuing its vibrant line of Dunk Low silhouettes, but this time the low-top sneaker is back with an exciting new “Glow in the Dark” iteration perfect for brightening up cold days and long nights. The classic and now cult-loved shoe is set to arrive in a...
Comments / 0