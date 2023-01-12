Read full article on original website
Related
Investors Must Press Fashion on Lasting ESG Impact, According to New Report
Though ESG seems to be a focal point for investors and corporate leaders alike, a recent report from Planet Tracker suggests that there is more work to be done. Core sustainability issues like fiber mix, biodiversity, deforestation and more are not widely raised in shareholder meetings, according to recent data from nonprofit Planet Tracker. Since 2015, the financial think tank has tracked more than 1,198 ESG proposals submitted to retailers’ annual shareholder meetings. Planet Tracker’s latest report,“ Under Dressed,” published Jan. 13, found that textile sustainability issues have all been voted down by shareholders, despite modest strides in the past few...
Engadget
2022 saw smartphone shipments drop to 10-year lows
PC makers weren't the only ones who dealt with a grim 2022. Canalys estimates that smartphone shipments tanked 11 percent year-over-year, making it worst annual performance in a decade. The fourth quarter was worse — shipments fell 17 percent compared to the end of 2021. That was also the worst fourth quarter of the past 10 years, according to analysts.
Engadget
Twitter admits it’s breaking third-party apps, cites ‘long-standing API rules’
Several days after Twitter abruptly cut a number of third-party apps off from its API, the company has quietly acknowledged the move. “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules,” the company said in a tweet from its developer account. “That may result in some apps not working.”
Engadget
The tech industry still has a long way to go when it comes to accessibility
Progress continued to be made in 2022, paving the way for a more inclusive industry. Join thousands of dog owners choosing IAMS™ food. WALI Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Ad. Amazon.com. Make Travel Your New Year’s Resolution. Marriott Bonvoy®. As many in the accessibility community will tell you,...
Engadget
Microsoft could lay off as many as 11,000 employees this week
Multiple reports suggest the company is planning far-reaching job cuts. Microsoft could announce wide-sweeping layoffs within the next few days. The possibility of the tech giant laying off a significant part of its workforce was first reported by and later corroborated by . Sky put the number of the cuts at approximately five percent of the company’s 220,000-person workforce or about 11,000 employees total. Bloomberg said it couldn’t find out the scale of the layoffs but reported they would affect “a number of engineering divisions” and that they’re set to be “significantly larger” than other rounds of job cuts undertaken by Microsoft over the last year.
Engadget
Starbucks will offer nationwide DoorDash delivery by March
It’s an expansion of a program the companies began piloting last year. DoorDash and Starbucks plan to expand their delivery partnership to all 50 US states by March this year, the companies . Following a pilot that began last year in Atlanta, Houston and Sacramento (and later expanded to Seattle, Portland and New York City), people in North California, Texas, Georgia and Florida can now turn to DoorDash when they want a Starbucks coffee delivered to them.
Engadget
Apple will audit its labor practices in the US after union-busting accusations
Has agreed to review its labor practices in the US after and accused the company of union busting. In with the Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its annual shareholders meeting, Apple said it would carry out an assessment of its "efforts to comply with its Human Rights Policy as it relates to workers’ freedom of association and collective bargaining rights in the United States by the end of calendar year 2023."
Engadget
Twitter may have deliberately cut off third-party clients like Tweetbot
“Third-party app suspensions are intentional,” one engineer reportedly said on the company's Slack. Twitter appears to have deliberately cut off third-party clients from accessing its API. Since Thursday evening, many of the most popular apps you can use to scroll Twitter without going through the company’s own software, including Tweetbot and Twitterrific, have not worked, with no official communication from Twitter. On Sunday, The Information shared messages from Twitter’s internal Slack channels that suggest the company is aware of the outage and likely the cause of it as well.
Comments / 0