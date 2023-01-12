Bringing Back McCutchen Is a Move the Phillies Should Explore

The Philadelphia Phillies should explore the possibility of bringing Andrew McCutchen back into the fold.

Andrew McCutchen would still be able to help a number of teams in Major League Baseball.

Especially the Philadelphia Phillies .

After losing Matt Vierling and Nick Maton to the Detroit Tigers in a trade largely for Gregory Soto, the Phillies need to add depth to their bench.

The 36-year-old McCutchen, who played for the Phillies from 2019-21, would still be a valuable contributor. Even last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, McCutchen hit 17 home runs and drove in 69 runs.

McCutchen is a professional in every way imaginable and would be a solid presence in the clubhouse wherever he goes.

McCutchen, a 14-year veteran, has 287 career homers and 1,002 RBI. He’s also an above average outfielder and could be the designated hitter if needed.

The New York Post reported that the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays have shown interest in McCutchen. The Phillies should, too.

It’s at least worth exploring.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !