Columbus, OH

Lakota West football star Malik Hartford to sell merchandise after going to Ohio State

By James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
Future Ohio State Buckeye Malik Hartford is immediately taking advantage of licensing opportunities he will get once he enrolls at OSU this month.

Hartford, a Lakota West senior, recently graduated and left for Columbus to enroll early and join the football program at OSU, where he signed as a defensive back. He is already taking part in programs the NCAA allows under Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rules.

Hartford, a four-star recruit, announced Wednesday he will sell apparel and other merchandise beginning this weekend. Hartford said he would launch a new website on Saturday.

On his Twitter account, Hartford showed sample pictures of some of the apparel that will be available.

The website is part of a deal Hartford made this week with The Foundation, an NIL collective that has been representing Ohio State athletes for the past year. Hartford signed with the collective Tuesday along with four other early enrollees who are joining the football program this month.

“I take pride in every aspect of the game, so whatever will help my team win and help me get on the field, I'll definitely take advantage of,” Hartford said after his commitment to Ohio State in April.

Hartford also has begun selling NFTs as has senior teammate Ben Minich, who signed with Notre Dame and is leaving early to go there. NFTs are "non-fungible tokens," digital assets based on blockchain technology. They're like virtual trading cards that are authenticated through a blockchain system of recording information and cannot be replicated.

Hartford is coming off an appearance in the prestigious Army All-American Bowl last Saturday in San Antonio. Hartford drew praise from recruiting outlets for his performance in practices leading up to the game.

According to 247Sports.com: “Measuring in at 6-foot ½ and 166 pounds, the Buckeyes signee will most definitely need to add some bulk to his frame once he arrives on campus in Columbus but it’s hard to not to get excited about what type of safety prospect Hartford can develop into over the next three to four years after seeing him live in San Antonio. A smooth mover with silky hips, Hartford’s man-to-man ability in addition to his range playing the deep part of the field gives the Buckeyes a nice developmental piece on the backend of their defense that should help remedy limiting explosive plays in the passing game.”

In addition to his invite to the All-American Bowl, Hartford was named All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year, the second Firebird and first to win that honor since current NFL linebacker Jordan Hicks in 2009. He was also just named the Cincinnati Enquirer's Division I defensive player of the year and first-team all-star.

The Enquirer will update this story.

