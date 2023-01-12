ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 700,000 Wisconsin families expect to be impacted by termination of additional FoodShare benefits

By Jelissa Burns, Appleton Post-Crescent
 5 days ago
APPLETON - Starting in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, an emergency federal program entitled anyone enrolled in FoodShare to additional benefits, determined by household size.

Almost three years later, some FoodShare holders still have been receiving these additional funds thanks to the federal program, but on Wednesday it was announced that the extra funds will end in February, affecting more than 700,000 Wisconsin families.

Maureen Fitzgerald, vice president of government relations for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, said the cut will result in an average loss of $221 per month for those families. The loss of the emergency funds will result in a $78 million monthly loss to the entire state.

"The idea was that (the emergency allotments) were going to last while the public health emergency was in place, and the federal public health emergency is still in place but Congress, in December, decided to end these benefits in February," Fitzgerald said.

Two groups of FoodShare receivers that will be impacted by these cuts the most will be seniors and people with disabilities, Fitzgerald said.

"Prior to the pandemic, they often were receiving the minimum benefits a month," Fitzgerald said. "What will happen now is with these cuts, many families will go back to the minimum benefits, and that's $23 a month."

With these cuts happening soon, food pantries will start to see an increase in people coming in for emergency food. Fitzgerald said pantries have already started to see an increase before the additional benefits have ended.

"People in need are really struggling right now and this is just going to exascerbate that issue," Fitzgerald said.

While there's currently no word on if emergency funds will be reinstated, Fitzgerald urges FoodShare holders to make sure their information is updated and to ensure they are getting the correct amount of benefits for their households.

"Because emergency allotments were in place and everyone was receiving the individual maximum, there wasn't a need to provide your medical expenses or to make sure that you're showing that you've got shelter and utility costs," Fitzgerald said.

Those enrolled should ensure that this information is correct and update their address, phone number and email with the Department of Health Services as it's anticipated that these cuts also will impact other programs.

You can apply for FoodShare and manage all of your information through the ACCESS Wisconsin website.

Reach Jelissa Burns at 920-226-4241 or jburns1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @burns_jelissa or on Instagram at burns_jelissa.

Comments / 78

DDGxoxo
5d ago

Country is twisted to the $sh$ift$...the government implemented the cause & effect of our economy. I bet they are eating and living the best life!!!

Reply(5)
12
OutoftheAshes _
4d ago

I know an elderly couple that survived only due to these extra funds. they were also recently denied a senior food box they've received for months due to the need being so high. this is not going to go well. seniors and disabled don't make enough to survive already!

Reply
12
Michele Wiedeman
5d ago

corporate companies need to stop price gouging they are now raising prices more because we keep buying. Higher inflation always happens and has dropped, but not enough. The ceo of General Mills said they have to raise prices because they aren't hitting their goal. Other companies are doing the same it sucks because it hurts all of us. Getting 2 or 3 jobs doesn't always work you end up paying more taxes in the end. We need to make sure are people are feed its so sad with all the money sent to other countries and money in grants in USA we can't get rid of hunger

Reply
14
